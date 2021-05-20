MPD Reports: Gas station roof collapses on car, dirt bike stolen, suspicius persons and domestic dispute

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 6 – 13, 2021. Due to the length, it has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – South Madison & East Spring St a male subject walking in the roadway on South Madison Ave. Made contact with the subject, who stated he was looking for a homeless shelter, and advised him to stay out of the roadway.

Suspicious Person -South Broad St & Court St in reference to a male subject walking in the roadway on South Broad St. Made contact with the same subject, who stated he was looking for a homeless shelter, and advised him to stay out of the roadway.

Agency Assist – Landers St to locating a vehicle and making contact with a named female for Social Circle Police Department. Contact was made, turned over to SCPD.

Suspicious Person – Peters & Foster. Subject was advised to return to his friend’s house on Davis St. Subject denied medical help for an alleged mental health issue. He was advised if he continued to loiter downtown, he would be arrested.

Damage To Property -W Spring St; Marathon: Minor roof damage on vehicle caused by the gas station roof collapsing. Report taken.

Harassment – Ridge Road: Complainant reported that a female sent her a live video regarding her 3-year-old daughter and making sexual comments. Report taken.

Fraud Report – Brookefall Ct – In reference to the complainant’s bank account information being stolen.

Road Rage – Southview Dr: Complainant reported a silver Nissan Frontier truck driving recklessly passed his house. Could not retrieve camera footage for tag. Canvassed area with no contact.

Stolen Vehicle – Sorrells Street – Complainant reported his Apollo RZF Z20 Max dirt bike stolen between 2100 hours last date and 0035 hours. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St./138. Stopped a subject that littered a pizza box on W. Spring St. Citation issued.

Agency Assist – Bryant Rd. Contact made with a female per Crime Stoppers request. She was arrested for active warrants and transported to Gainesville juvenile detention center.

Domestic Dispute – Piedmont Walton – Female on location advised she was assaulted by her child’s father at a residence in Morgan County and during the subsequent drive to Piedmont Walton. The male subject fled the scene before the Officer’s arrived. Morgan County SO was notified and advised they would have their CID respond to the scene.