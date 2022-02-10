MPD Reports: Girlfriend tips over motorcycle during dispute; kids throw rocks and grass at cars; Chick-fil-A employee shot with water gun at drive-thru

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 27 – Feb. 3, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Disabled Vehicle – Hwy 138/Chic-fil-a -Officer observed a vehicle operating on the road with a flat tire. Contact made with driver Jay’s wrecker was requested to assist in towing the vehicle to a tire shop. She was served notice for suspended license.

Juvenile complaint – Ammons Bridge and Alcovy Rd. Complainant advised juveniles throwing rocks and grass at cars. Area check done, negative contact with juveniles.

Dispute – Sorrells St: In reference to a subject stating that his girlfriend tipped over his motorcycle during a verbal argument. Parties separated.

Other Law – N Madison @ Bold Springs Ave. Theft of Air-pods that occurred at Loganville HS. Air-pods were pinging at 319 N Madison Ave. Units made contact at the Madison address, older subject with no children. Complainant was advised to contact Loganville PD for the intial report. Report taken.

Theft report – Blaine St. Subject says the phone was taken on January 30th, during the afternoon. Unsure of who took the phone. Complainant and unknown suspect were going to meet at MPD to return phone but suspect never showed up. Last location of phone is showing up as Stokes St. Report taken.

Traffic Offense/Warrant Arrest – N Broad St, Highland Ave. Subject was placed under arrest for probation violation following a traffic stop for a cracked windshield.

Juvenile Problem – Meadow Walk Dr: In reference to a 4-wheeler going up and down the roadway ongoing issue. Contact was made with juvenile. 4-wheeler was put up.

Other law – Hwy 138 Chick Fil A, Employee (juvenile) was shot with a water gun by an unknown suspect in the drive thru. The mother of the juvenile wished to press charges. No suspect information provided or vehicle information other than red car or SUV. The manager stated he would have to go back and watch the video in attempt to locate a suspect.

Dispute – West Creek Circle in reference to two parties arguing with each other, parties separated.

Suspicious Person – South Madison Ave, Subject observed walking along S Madison Ave wearing a red hoody. Contact made due to recent thefts in the city. The Subject was identified.

Traffic Stop – E Spring @ Felker St. Charlie Bridges was stopped due to multiple traffic violations- Expired Tag, No Insurance, Window Tint, Cracked Windshield, Brake Light ETC. Probable cause searched conducted due to odor of marijuana. Marijuana and Cocaine located in the vehicle. Bridges was charged for the possession and multiple traffic violations. Bridges was also served for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tall Oaks E, vehicle observed with side door open. Made contact with the owner to ensure the vehicle was not entered and no items were stolen. The owner advised that nothing was taken from the vehicle.

Dispute – Walton St. In reference to the complainant disputing with subject over subject refusing to leave complainant’s grandfather’s house. Subject was gone upon the Officers arrival.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St; in reference to a female who was at the probation office and had a warrant. She was placed under arrest and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail.