MPD Reports: Golf cart stolen from church by juveniles; golf cart recovered; more problems with juveniles and splat guns

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 30 – June 6, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop/Arrest/DUI – McDaniel Street at Spruce Lane. Vehicle was stopped for going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone on McDaniel St. The driver was arrested for Speeding, Child restraint violation, Open container violation, DUI of Alcohol 0.08 grams or more, and DUI endangerment of a child. She was fingerprinted and turned over to the Walton County Jail. Report taken.

Juvenile problem – Roberts St. In reference to complainant stating her neighbor’s kids were shooting splatter guns at her children. After investigation, both juveniles were playing with each other, remedies advised.

Dispute call – Tanglewood Dr. In reference to two parties arguing over their child. Parties separated and a courtesy ride was given to one, all ok.

Traffic stop/arrest – Hwy 78E at Hwy 11 – Driver was issued citation for possession less ounce and a passenger was arrested for Possession of marijuana 2.5 ounces. Transported to the Monroe Police Department and then to the Walton County Jail.

Dispute – W. Spring St; McDonalds – In reference to two employees disputing while on shift. No actionable crime occurred; however, one employee was criminally trespassed from the property indefinitely.

Dispute – Hill St- Two parties on location disputing over breakfast, neither party wished to leave the residence.

Damage to Property – W Spring St; Haven Inn – In reference to subject smoking in a non-smoking room. Report taken.

Juvenile Problem – N. Broad St @ Sorrells St. – In reference to a report of four black juveniles, approximately 9-10 years old driving a golf cart north on N. Broad St. Negative contact in the area. A traffic stop was conducted a short time later on a golf cart with 4 white juveniles, all 15 years old.

Shoplifting – S Broad St; CVS- Reference to 97-year-old stealing drinks from the store. Report taken.

Dispute – Walker Dr – In reference to two parties disputing over a Civil Issue. Both parties were advised of remedies and separated.

Suicide Threats – W Spring St; Piedmont Hospital – In reference to subject refusing treatment from staff at Piedmont Walton and threatening to harm herself. Subject was voluntarily transported to Advantage Behavioral in Athens.

Stolen Vehicle – McDaniel St; First Baptist of Monroe Church- In reference to suspects stealing a green golf cart from the church. Juvenile suspects were identified from an earlier traffic stop (call #6). Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle) Plaza Dr/Mayfield Dr- Call in reference the stolen golf cart from a previous call being located.

Warrant service – Alcovy St- Female subject on location with an active Violation Of Probation warrant, she was arrested and transported to WCSO without incident.

Power Line Down – Green St -Officer located a cable from a power pole laying in the roadway. Monroe utilities were notified.

Traffic stop/arrest – Monroe Food Mart. In reference to male subject being stopped for multiple traffic offenses. He was found to have an outstanding felony probation warrant for his arrest out of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

