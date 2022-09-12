MPD Reports: Goods worth $90,000 reported stolen; vehicle vs house crash; child abuse; mother allows son to smoke marijuana with her

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not represent a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Huddle House. Named person on location loitering. He was advised to leave and did.

Metal Patient – Kendall Ct: Same named person on location. He left the scene after being advised he was not allowed at the residence.

Property Damage – Cook Pl in reference to someone threw a chair on the roof of the apartment and dumped over a paint bucket on the porch.

Other Law – Nowell St. in reference to an older female saying she was assaulted. The lady was taken back to her daughter’s residence on W Marable St.

Fraud – North Broad – In reference to a customer not paying for $90,000 worth of merchandise.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street – Same named subject from reports above was taken into custody for disorderly conduct, public intox, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St. Subject arrested for probation violation warrant.

Illegal Dumping – Oak @ Booth Dr: – In reference to a large amount of trash dumped on private property. Contact was made with the owners of the trash, and they were advised to fix the issue.

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Trail – Female complainant called in reference to her daughter having a cell phone and being at a friend’s house. Situation mediated; remedies advised.

Damage to property – S. Broad St Walgreens – In reference to the complainant spilling his pickeled jalapenos in his car after slamming on the brakes to avoid an accident with another vehicle. Report taken.

Accident – Harris Street – Single vehicle versus house. Driver fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival. The vehicle was towed by Taylors. Report in GEARS and Spillman.

Suspicious Person – E Church St / Hammond Dr. Male subject on location sleeping beside the roadway. EMS cleared the subject, and he was sent on his way.

Damage to Property – W Spring St – Piedmont Walton Nurse called in reference to his vehicle being keyed by another employee.

EMS Assist – Michael Cir – Subject on location not breathing. Life saving measures were taken and he was TOT EMS.

Suspicious Person – Ridgeview – Staff called in reference to a woman showing up claiming people were chasing her, investigation revealed she was involved in a hit and run in Barrow Co. She was detained and transported to Barrow Co Deputies.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Washington St -Complainant called in reference to a vehicle parked in a handicap spot and did not see a handicap placard on the vehicle. Attempted to make contact. no results. Will follow up.

Dispute – W Marable St; In reference to a male and female disputing. The reported that the male choked and struck her, and then broke her phone. He was gone when officers arrived. Warrants taken against the male subject for Agg Assault by Strangulation-FV, Battery-FV, Criminal Trespass-FV, and Interfering W/ 911 Call.

Missing Person – East Marable Street (Marable Manor). In reference to a female resident leaving the facility on foot.

Theft – Double Springs Church Road Monroe Area High School theft of Air Pods

Dispute – Blaine St- Female reporting again that she was struck by a wooden plank thrown by a named male the previous night. She was again advised of the good behavior warrant process.

Follow Up – West Spring St; Piedmont Walton. In reference a Vehicle vs. House accident that occurred last date. The subject was arrested and released on copy of citations due to his injuries. Report taken.

Damage to Property – W Spring and N Broad St- In reference to a male subject walking into complainant’s car mirror and knocking it out of place. The mirror was fixed and all okay.

Dispute – Marable Lane. In reference to a juvenile being abused. Upon arrival the juvenile was missing. Further investigation led to juvenile being located with signs of recent abuse. Two women were arrested. CID and DFCS notified.

Dispute – Walker Dr in reference to a male reporting that the mother of his child allows her son to smoke marijuana with her. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle -Knight St. Caller stated she could hear a vehicle doing “burnouts” but couldn’t see it. Area checked. Negative contact.

Theft Report – South Broad St. Male subject stated that a named female stole his phone.

Civil Dispute – In reference to a named complainant allowing his roommate/girlfriend use his cell phone and she was refusing to give it back to him. He was advised of civil remedies.