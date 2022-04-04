MPD Reports: Grandparents ask for help with disrespectful grandchild, 8-year-old at hospital needs calming and 10-year-old gets stuck in the bathroom

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 24 – 31, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Green St; In reference to the complainant stating that his company truck was entered overnight and items were stolen. Follow up, the tool was located and was actually not stolen.

Juvenile – Breedlove Drive in reference to a 17-year-old refusing to go into the building. Upon Officer arrival, the father decided to take the juvenile home.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/Piedmont Pkwy; Male subject was stopped for window tint and tag frame. He was arrested for suspended license.

Juvenile Complaint – E. Spring Street; Mr. Quicks. Report of skateboarders possibly stealing items. No items were stolen and a search of the area did not find the perpetrators.

Juvenile Complaint – S Broad St. – Grandparents wanting advice on their disrespectful grandchild. Remedies given.

Dispute – Planet Fitness – In reference to a repo company attempting repossession of a vehicle. A brief altercation between parties occurred before the driver fled the area.

Traffic Stop – N midland and E highland – Male subject was stopped for suspended registration. He was arrested for multiple warrants out of Clarke County, he was transported to the Walton County jail without incident.

Accident – Hwy 78 Single vehicle accident, injuries to the driver. Driver was DUI.

Other Law – Hwy 78; 78 Truck Stop. Civil Dispute. remedies advised and parties went their separate ways.

Other Law – Heritage Ridge. – In reference to a 10-year-old stuck in the bathroom due to door being broke. Door was able to be opened. All ok.

Dispute – W. Spring Street; Piedmont Walton in reference to an 8-year-old irate 10-13 patient. Juvenile calmed once on scene. All ok

Stolen Vehicle – Sweetgum Dr: Complainant advised she last saw her vehicle at 2300 hours on 3/25/2022. Vehicle listed as stolen on GCIC/NCIC.

Suspicious Person – E. Spring St; Autozone. A woman and her family and family on corner asking for money. They are staying in the motor home on City Property behind Popeyes and advised a mechanic was coming this date or next to fix vehicle.

Traffic Stop – E. Marable St. @ N. Madison Ave. – The vehicle was stopped for expired registration. Two occupants of the vehicle were found to have active warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for Failure To Appear and Probation Violation. Both subjects were subsequently arrested.

Traffic Stop – E Marable and N. Madison – Vehicle stopped for tag light requirements. The passenger in the vehicle was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Rockdale and Dekalb County. Transported to the WCSO without incident.

Wanted Person – Athens-Clarke County Jail – woman was picked up and transported to WCSO due to him having two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

Mental Subject – S Madison Ave. – In reference to a male having left the house after an argument. Contact made with him at the Quick Pick on S Madison Ave. He was returned home and turned over to his parents.