MPD Reports: Graveyard fence and tombstones damaged; entering autos; potential scam victim calls 911 from bank before parting with $1,000

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 19 – 26, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 11 & Whitney Rd.: Dispatch advised of a black passenger car unable to maintain lane and headed towards Dial Road. Surrounding area checked with negative contact.

Child molestation report – In reference to allegations of child molestation involving 7-year-old juvenile, report taken.

Dispute – Walker Drive – Male subject advised a female subject stole a drop cord from him in March. She and and numerous other subjects have been on location with permission in the past, remedies advised, and report taken.

Runaway Juvenile – Atha St – – In reference to a juvenile leaving his dad’s house and not returning. Report taken. He was added to GCIC as Juvenile Runaway.

Civil Matter – Wheel House Ln – In reference to the complainant’s boyfriend not returning her vehicle after she let him borrow it. Remedies advised.

Juvenile Complaint – W. Spring St – In reference to a juvenile trying to leave Dekalb Co, DFCS custody during a transport. Juvenile was returned to DFCS after they were advised it was illegal to abandon the juvenile at Waffle House.

Dispute – In reference to a named subject causing a disturbance at the Chevron gas station and cursing at one of the clerks. Contact was made with the subject and at the request of the manager, he was criminally trespassed from the store.

Traffic Stop – N Broad & Deer Acres Inn – Vehicle stopped due to reckless driving. Driver was ultimately arrested for DUI, Reckless Driving, Failure To Maintain Lane, Open container, and Possession of Marijuana less than 1oz.

Follow Up – Church’s Chicken – Previous call. – Juvenile located and returned to his father, removed from GCIC.

Assault – Tanglewood; – In reference to a female hitting another female in the face. Report taken; remedies given.

DOA – Piedmont Walton – Subject was pronounced deceased after being transported to Piedmont Walton for a MED call. Coroner stated the death was natural, and there was extensive medical history. Coroner did not need MPD CID assistance.

Suspicious Person – Baron Dr- In reference to several black males waving guns around and gambling. Area checked with no contact. Complainant advised happens during evening hours.

Dispute – McDonald’s -In reference to upset customer harassing and taping employees. Subject was gone when officers arived.

Harassment – Davis St- In reference to a female subject wanting a police report in order to retrieve video footage from Walmart in reference to another incident that occurred on 05/05

Found Property – South Broad St in reference to a wallet that was found

Damage to Property – on West Marable Street in reference to someone damaging the fence and TombStones in the graveyard.

Theft – Gatewood Sr at East Marable St. Male subject made contact with a male riding a bicycle that was taken from his residence last date. Bike was returned all was determined ok.

Theft – South Broad St. In reference to speaker that were taken. Report taken.

Assault – Elm St in reference to two juveniles fighting contact was made with the parents of the juveniles.

EMS Assist – 6th St in reference to a 1-year-old chocking. Turned over to EMS

Tree Down – Ridge Rd in reference to a tree limb blocking 1/2 of the road. Tree removed by Monroe Fire Department

Dispute – Davis St Female subject called in reference to a dispute with her male cousin. He was gone when officers arrived. She was arrested for a warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Civil Issue – South Broad Street in reference to a female subject disputing with a male subject over a served Eviction notice. Remedies were advised.

Suspicious Person – MLK Jr Blvd in reference to a named subject on location after hours, he was told to leave. He left without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hammock Park. Two homeless were sleeping on location. They were sent on their way.

Entering Auto – Carver Pl. In reference to vehicle entered. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Ridge Rd. In reference to a vehicle entered. Report taken.

Missing Person – S Madison Ave- In reference to a male subject reporting his son was dropped off at Piedmont Walton Hospital around 2200 hours last date and had not heard from him since. It was discovered his son was in Smyrna and all was okay.

Disabled Vehicle – Glen Iris Drive. In reference to the complainant needing a vehicle jumped off.

Dispute – Towler St; – In reference to a subject reporting her ex-girlfriend is threatening to use her social security number to take money from her. Report taken.

Dispute – S Hammond Dr; Team Polk Auto- In reference to a female subject on property causing disturbance. She was arguing with Team Polk staff in reference to payments. Parties mediated and separated.

Scam – South Broad Street (Wells Fargo). In reference to the complainant reporting a scam from an unknown phone number. Complainant withdrew $1,000.00 from her checking account but called 911 before forwarding the money.

Dispute – N Broad St; Deer Acres Inn- In reference to a female subject on premises asked to leave and refusing. She arrested for a failure to appear warrants out of Barrow County and Criminally Trespassed.

Wanted Person – 4th St. A female subject was taken into custody for an active warrant out of MPD. She was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken.

Stolen Vehicle – Ridgeview -In reference to a female subject’s vehicle being in the parking lot and had been taken by a named subject on 05/05. The vehicle was turned over to the owner.