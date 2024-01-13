MPD Reports: Groceries stolen from porch reveal teen living alone; traffic stops net arrests and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 28, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Threats Report – E Marable St- In reference to the complainant stating his ex-girlfriend made threats towards him. Remedies advised and report taken. No direct threats made.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. – In reference to a white female lying on the side of the roadway. Contact was made and she stated all was ok.

Other Law – Magnolia Terrace – In reference to the complainant wanting extra patrol so the children do not mess with her Christmas decorations.

Harassment – Michael Etchison Rd – Male subject wanted to report an employee at the gas station on W Spring and Breedlove was rude to him. Civil remedies advised.

Traffic Stop – E Spring Street at Glen Iris; BP: Vehicle stopped for taillight violation, expired tag. Front seat passenger, had an active probation warrant for his arrest. Driver was issued a citation and passenger was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail without incident.

Disturb the Peace – Magnolia Ter – In reference to a loud banging coming from a neighbor. Area checked, all appeared okay.

Suspicious Person – E Washington St – In reference to a named subject intoxicated, disorderly, and possibly involved in a physical altercation on scene. He was gone upon police arrival. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – E Church Street at Pine Park St, Female subject was stopped for a moving violation. She was placed under arrest for DUI, vehicle impounded by Taylor’s Wrecker Service.

Traffic Stop – S Hammond at E Spring St, Subject was stopped for improper U turn, subject had an active warrant for a probation violation.

Fight – S Madison Ave – In reference to approximately 40 subject fighting in the parking lot. Subjects were gone upon Officer’s arrival. All OK on location.

Traffic Stop – E Marable St, Subject was stopped and was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, Possession of Meth and Drug related objects.

Domestic – Lacy St – In reference to stating her sister had taken her house key.

Traffic Stop – Charlotte Rowel Blvd, Subject stopped during safety check, was operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Vehicle was impounded by Taylors Wrecker Service.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78 @ Unisia Dr: Female subject was stopped for failure to maintain lane, PC search was conducted to the odor of marijuana. Open container of Patron was located in the vehicle. Subject was arrested due to an outstanding warrant from Athens Clark County Police Department. Warrant was confirmed. She also received traffic citations.

Theft Report – Atha St- Reference to Female subject alleging a subject stole her iPhone. The other subject also called 911 and both parties claimed they were threatening each other. Remedies were advised, report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – N Broad St at GW Carver. In reference to a male subject driving without a valid drivers’ license. He was arrested and fingerprinted at MPD and released on citations. Report taken.

Dispute – Old Mill Ct; – Verbal dispute between two subjects. Eviction process was explained to both parties. One left the residence and parties were separated. Nothing criminal occurred.

Civil Issue – Cook St. In reference to a male subject not allowing his roommate in the house. Civil remedies advised and the roommate was allowed back inside.

Dispute – New Lacy St; – Verbal dispute between a female and male on location. Male took her keys because she was extremely intoxicated and wanted to drive her vehicle. Parties were separated, nothing criminal occurred.

Suspicious Persons/Arrest – 5th Street / Duke Street – In reference to two subjects wearing all black with bookbags walking near closed businesses and homes. Male and female were identified and advised they were walking around. Male subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of WCSO.

Scam – Union Street – In reference to a female subject receiving a call about owing a bank a large sum of money and having an arrest warrant if she doesn’t pay. Report taken and turned over to CID.

Road Rage – Hwy 78 @ Unisia Dr; Caller stated the driver of a red pickup truck had cursed at them and stated they had a firearm inside the vehicle but did not brandish it. Area was checked with no contact with the truck, caller did not request to meet with officers.

Dispute – S Broad St; Southern Pipe and Supply- Female subject disputing with a male about damage to her vehicle. It was discovered there was no new damage, and the male subject was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 Eastbound – In reference to a motorist traveling eastbound on the westbound lane. GSP located the vehicle near Unisia and arrested the driver for DUI.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78/Cedar Ridge- In reference to a Black Mercedes registered to a named subject with a warrant out of Dekalb. He was placed under arrest for his warrant and transported to WCSO without incident.

Theft report – Monroe Motor Inn. In reference to a male subject reporting one of his phones taken by a suspected named female that he let use the phone. Report taken.

Burglary – Pannell Rd; Blasingame Lake – The food/bait store/building was broken into with multiple points of forced entry between Sunday 12/31 at 1700 hours and Wednesday 01/03 at 0630. No suspects were on scene upon officers arrival. Cameras were not working.

Damage to Property – Michael Circle. In reference to a vehicle that had a broken back window, all ok.

Theft – Old Mill Pt in reference to a theft of groceries off of the front patio. DFCS was notified about a 16-year-old living by himself. DFCS took custody of the juvenile.

Dispute – W. Marable St. – In reference to a dispute, officers attempted to make contact. There was no active dispute in the area. Negative contact.

Welfare Check – Clearview Drive – In reference to a neighbor not opening her door. Contact was made with the female and all was OK.

Wanted Person – Blaine Street- Subject turned himself in on multiple warrants. He was transported to WCSO without incident.

Welfare Check – Pine View Dr. – in reference to the welfare check, Couple were having a verbal argument. Nothing physical reported or marks visible. Parties were separated.

Welfare Check – MLK Jr Blbd; Dunkin’ Donuts – In reference to a female stating she was homeless and had no place to stay. Dunkin’ employees stated they were okay with her staying on location until 10 PM. She was advised to contact FISH in the morning.

Warrant – Marable Lane – In reference to a male subject arrest on probation warrant. He was transported to the Walton County Jail and turned over to jail staff, without incident.

EMS Assist – Sweetgum Dr – In reference to 98 y/o female hospice patient; not breathing and having no pulse. CPR preformed until EMS arrived. Turned over to EMS. MPD was notified the patient later died at the hospital.

Dispute – Cook Place – Female subject stated that a named subject had been at her residence when he has bond conditions to not have contact with her. He was gone when officers arrived and there were no other witnesses on scene. Report taken.

Suicide Attempt – G W Carver Dr, – In reference to a female subject overdosing on pills belonging to her boyfriend in a possible suicide attempt. TOT EMS.

Juvenile Complaint – Pine Park – Female subject contacted Law enforcement due to her unruly child becoming irate after he was disciplined. CHINS form completed.

Disturbing the Peace – Duke St and Norris St. – In reference to a male subject on location staying late to finish a contracted plumbing job. He was preparing to leave upon officers’ arrival.

