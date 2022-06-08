MPD Reports: Gun complaints investigated; 4 arrested for assaulting individual; suspect reportedly forces woman into vehicle at gunpoint

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 26 – June 2, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into six parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – W Spring St, subjects in a verbal dispute in the drive thru, call was cleared at 0345 Hours and no Officers responded due to working a shots fired and vehicle/foot pursuit.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 138/Great Oaks -Anonymous complainant stated there was a male walking on the side of HWY 138. The Male subject was doing a memorial walk, all okay.

Illegal Parking – S Broad St -In reference to a car parked in handicap space with no placard or handicap tag. Handicap driver was advised he needed to have the placard with him if he is parking.

Unknown – Tall Oaks W -Subject called in reference to employees at the Chevron Gas Station (1120 East Church) not paying out his lottery ticket. Situation mediated; He was given his winnings.

Criminal Trespass Warning – Haven Inn in reference to property manager requesting male to be removed from property. He was issued a criminal trespass warning. He also was found to be in possession of stolen property from Walmart. He was arrested for shoplifting and criminal trespass.

EMS Assist – GW Carver Dr -Subject was found unconscious and foaming at the mouth by his mother. Turned over to EMS

EMS Assist – Irving St -Male subject located on the ground by a neighbor unconscious but breathing, not responsive. Turned over to EMS

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring St -Anonymous complainant stated a blonde female was slumped over in a vehicle in the parking lot. Contact made with the subject who advised she fell asleep waiting on her boyfriend in the store. She appeared to be okay.

Dispute – Springer Lane -Tenants were disputing due to separate argument over grass. Situation mediated; parties separated.

Harassment – Wheelhouse Ln. Female subject reported being harassed by a male subject. Report Taken.

Agency Assist) Walker St & South Madison Ave in reference to Georgia State Patrol requesting K9 for an open air sniff. A probable cause search was conducted, and the driver was arrested for Possession of Meth.

Fight – Springer Ln. In reference to several subjects assaulting an individual at the location and left the scene in a blue Chrysler passenger car. The four in the vehicle all arrested and cited for Disorderly Conduct. All subjects taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Threats – Plaza Dr. – in reference to a female subject claiming her sister’s boyfriend was threatening to shoot her house up. Report taken and Temporary Protection Order process was explained.

Juvenile Issue – North Broad St in reference to an unknown subject calling stating that a named male subject had a pistol.

Loud Music – Marable Ct area checked, in reference to a small gathering behind the hot spot. Contact was made with the owner of the house who made everyone park their cars legally.

Dispute – Wheel House Ln – in reference to a caller advised a male subject had a gun and just forced a female into his car against her will and was leaving. The subject had an active felony warrant out of Pennsylvania, while being detained while awaiting confirmation of the warrant. He began to pull away from officers and was tased. He was arrested for Disorderly conduct. P.A did not wish to extradite.

Juvenile Complaint -Old Mill Pt, COMP called in reference to a male wearing a white sweatshirt and white beanie carrying a firearm and showing other juveniles in the area the weapon. The Subject was located on Wheelhouse Lane and identified as as a subject who has a history of carrying a firearm. No weapon was observed or felt during the frisk.