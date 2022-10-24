MPD Reports: Gun, magazines and ammo stolen from vehicle; call resulted in disabled person kept in poor conditions; K9 left locked in car

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 13 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Madison Ave – In reference to the driver of a red Jeep going through mailboxes. Area checked. Negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 & Unisia Drive. In reference to a tractor trailer blocking the roadway, area checked with no contact.

Theft – Tall Oaks Lane – In reference to the complainant advised that her Huffy Cruiser bicycle was stolen off her front porch last night.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring Street; Walmart. Female subject on location asking for money, she was advised to leave and did so.

Entering Auto – North Broad St: Female subject reported that her Taurus G2C, 50 rounds of ammo and (3) magazines were stolen out of her unlocked car. The pistol was added to GCIC. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Launius Ave – Complainant stated multiple people were walking towards her residence. Upon arrival parties were gone.

Damage to Property – Maple Lane; It was determined this report had been taken earlier in the day.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street – In reference to two subjects shoplifting over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Parties were taken into custody.

Dispute – Ridge Rd. Management reported a named subject was causing problems inside the office. She was gone back to her apartment prior to officers’ arrival, all ok.

Dispute – Lacy St: Civil dispute between two male over a vehicle. While on location it was discovered that disabled resident was living in poor conditions. She was picked up by family, city Marshalls notified, and residents left until the bug issue could be taken care of.

Dispute – Thompson Rdge Ct. Verbal dispute between a female and members of the house, situation mediated.

Dispute – S Broad St. – In reference to the complainant saying a male slapped her and yelled at her. The complainant was gone when. The Second party involved said the dispute was verbal, third-party witness confirmed this. Civil remedies were advised to the second party involved.

Animal Complaint – W Creek Circle: Verbal argument between two. All parties were heavily intoxicated. All was ok.

Prowler – Forest St. – In reference to someone with a flashlight in the complainant’s backyard. Area checked, negative contact.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St / Breedlove Dr. Male subject was stopped for brake light violations. He was then arrested and transported for driving with no valid license. Subject was fingerprinted and turned over to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Suspicious Person – East Spring Street (Mr. Quicks). In reference to a subject loitering at the store. Subject issued Criminal Trespass Warning and sent on his way.

Suspicious Person – Great Oaks Drive. In reference to a W/M subject in a gold passenger car, possibly homeless. All okay.

Animal Complaint – Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. In reference to a K9 locked in a vehicle. Made contact with the driver, turned over to Animal Control.

Damage to Property – N Broad St; Golden Pantry. A white female threw a newspaper stand inside the store and was cussing at staff for not being able to pump gas.

Harassment – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to complainant stating his nephew is harassing him. Report taken, and Temporary Protection Order process explained.

Scam – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to the complainant receiving a fraudulent phone call from Amazon. Report taken.

Burglary – Landers St- Complainant reporting that a male subject was breaking into residence across the street using a crowbar. Made contact with male subject who was changing locks on residence. All okay on location.

Suspicious Person – Grace Monroe. Female subject illegally evicted from Marable Manor. The home was advised of legal eviction processes.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hammond Park in reference to caller advising of vehicle failing to maintain lane and turning in to Hammond Park. Contact made with driver. All ok.