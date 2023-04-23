MPD Reports: Gun stolen from auto; Traffic stop for headlight violation results in multiple charges

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period April 6 – 13, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note and arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Wanted Person – Tanglewood Dr- While patrolling the area a named subject was observed in front of a residence. He had an active warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody.

Trespassing – Green Street – Complainant stated multiple people keep walking through her yard. She does not know who they are and is concerned for safety of the family. Remedies were advised.

Entering Auto – 6th St- In reference to the complainant stating his Ruger 9mm was taken out of his vehicle sometime between Sunday and this date. Report Taken

Civil Issue – Roosevelt St – Complainant stated that her soon-to-be ex-husband took her extra car key; it was explained to her they are still married, and he lives there that the property is 50/50 between the two until the divorce is final.

Suspicious Vehicle – Sorrells Street: About subjects riding dirt bikes on the roadway. Dirt bikes were put away, and all was okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hammond Park vehicle was in Hammond Park after dark – made contact with the vehicle.

Traffic Stop/38D – S Madison Ave at Mill St: Vehicle with male and female stopped for a headlight violation. After a PC Search, both were arrested for Poss with Intent to Distribute Meth, Poss of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Poss of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and multiple other charges.

Unsecure door – Airport – The building inside the gate at the end of Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport had an unsecured right front office door. The building was cleared, with no contact inside and no signs of forced entry. I attempted to contact responsible person` but got no answer by 21.

Unsecured door – Old NAPA auto parts, N Midland Ave

Other Law – S Broad St First United Methodist subject called, saying a male subject, tall with a long beard, offered him and his wife drugs. The complainant no longer had contact with the subject and could not give the location of where it took place.

Suspicious Male – N Broad St @ Sorrells, Named subject was wearing gloves and a hoodie, walking in the area. Contact was made subject was walking to shortstop.

Damage to Property – Unisia Dr. Two tractor and trailers made contact; drivers swapped information and decided no report was needed.