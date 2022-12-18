MPD Reports: Gun stolen out of vehicle; attempts to buy vehicle with gift cards; report of vehicle hitting man in wheelchair in the roadway

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious car – N Broad St; Golden Pantry. In reference to a silver Chevrolet sedan with dark tinted windows driving in circles around vehicles at the pumps. Gone on arrival.

Dispute – Tall Oaks Drive in reference to a female subject disputing with her daughter over money. All ok.

W. Creek Circle (Warrant Attempt) in reference to female subject with active probation warrants and Agg Assault. Negative contact, residence was vacant.

Suspicious Person – Piedmont Pwky in reference to property owner stating people on location walking around with flashlights near the Green house that is under construction. Caller advised possible employees on location. All ok.

Runaway Juvenile – Bridgeport Ln. In reference to a missing juvenile last seen on 12/05/2022. Report taken and placed on GCIC.

Animal complaint – GW Carver Dr: In reference to complainant’s neighbors pit-bull loose. Complainant was advised to notify animal control during operating hours.

Theft Report – S Broad St; – Female subject reporting male subject informed her that her mailbox was broken into on Friday 12/2. Unknown if anything of value taken. Report taken.

Identity Theft – Magnolia Ter- Complainant reporting her social security number and name being used for employment at an unfamiliar company.

Fraud – Cook Pl- Complainant advised named subject hacked into Skylite 1 account and changed her passwords. Report taken and fowarded to CID for further investigation.

Suspicious Person – Fawnfield Dr- In reference to possible Hispanic male juvenile running around in the street. Made contact with subject and his mother. Subject advised he was looking for a necklace that he lost. All okay.

Enter Auto – W. Fambrough in reference to male subject reporting his 9mm Ruger being stolen from his unlocked vehicle. Report taken, firearm placed as stolen on NCIC.

Warrant Service – Monroe Motor Inn In reference to a named female subject was located hiding under the bed in the room. Female was arrested for AG Assault, Violation Of Probation, and false name and date of birth. Male was also arrested for hindering apprehension.

Child Abuse – Piedmont Walton: In reference to an 8-year-old female testing positive for THC at Piedmont Walton. Turned over to CID.

Theft report – South Broad/Atha St in reference to a complainant stating her Airpods and purse were stolen at her work in Gwinnett County. She tracked her airpods to the area of E. Fambrough and was advised to contact Gwinnett County for initial theft report.

Suspicious Vehicle – Springer Lane in reference to a white Chevy Malibu parked on location. Caller was advised that he could tow the vehicle at his own expense. All ok.

Suspicious vehicle call – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix. In reference to a tractor trailer parked unoccupied near the loading dock. Driver relocated to a proper truck stop.

Scam – Indian Creek Dr: Complainant stated he was attempting to buy a vehicle with gift cards. Report taken.

Missing person – Perry St. In reference to a named juvenile missing from home. Juvenile located on Perry St and returned to mother.

Prowler – Baron Dr: Complainant stated he thought someone was banging on his rear window. Area checked with negative contact.

Shoplifter – W Spring St in reference to a named subject was caught shoplifting a $4.00 item. She was a criminal who trespassed from the property for life because she keeps shoplifting.

Juvenile Runaway – E. Fambrough St; Female subject reported her 17-year-old daughter missing.

Entering Auto – Bridgeport Pl. – In reference to complainant stating someone stole a Nintendo Switch and (2) games out of his car between 1530 yesterday and 1118 today. Report taken.

Fraud – John’s Supermarket- In reference to a possible fraudulent check being cashed on 11-30-22. Report taken.

EMS Assist – Southside Mobile Homes – In reference to an elderly man that has fallen out of his wheelchair in the roadway. He was out of the roadway and back in his wheelchair when units arrived on scene. Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – Quik Pick. Clerk reported black male knocked over candy on counter after a dispute. Area checked for unknown male with no contact.

Fraud – 6th St. – Female complainat stated that $831.00 was taken from her bank account. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – McDaniel St. – In reference to a group of juveniles walking in the roadway. Named missing female juvenile was found with the group on Selman drive. She was returned to her parent and removed from GCIC/NCIC as missing.

Suspicious Person – Haven Inn – In reference to two individuals walking in and out of the lobby. The two individuals were in the process of checking into the hotel.

Traffic Stop – N broad St and Golden Pantry – Vehicle stopped for a lane violation; the driver was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Walton County. Transported to the jail without incident.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton – Male subject stated he was hit by a vehicle earlier this date while riding his wheelchair in the roadway on E Spring. He could not provide a vehicle description, and there was no evidence of a vehicle crash. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St at HWY 138. The vehicle stopped for an equipment violation. After investigation the driver was arrested for an equipment violation, Poss. of Marijuana, Poss. of SCH II; Meth, and drug-related objects. The passenger was arrested for Poss. of SCH II; Meth, Drug-related objects, Giving false name, and a warrant out of Newton CO.

Dispute – Meadowview Dr – In reference to a dispute between the complainant and her sister about waking her up. Situation mediated.