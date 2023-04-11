MPD Reports: Guns stolen in entering auto cases; scam, fraud and elder abuse cases

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 30 to April 6, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Stolen Vehicle – Douglas St – In reference to a white 2015 Kia Optima being stolen last date. Report taken and vehicle uploaded to GCIC.

Hit & Run – HWY 78 at Great Oaks- in reference to two vehicle accidents and the suspect left the scene. Walton County Sherifff’s Office was able to locate the suspect in Walnut Grove. She was placed under arrest and was released on two citations.

Damage to property – Davis St- In reference to a black Hyundai that was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot. No valid insurance was on the vehicle that was struck. Owner advised and report taken.

Unsecured Premise – Landers St.- Front door was observed open while patrolling Landers St. Residence was vacant, cleared and re secured.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle – Monroe Estates- In reference to call #1. While searching for the vehicle it was located in the barricaded portion of Monroe Estates. Vehicle was processed by Crime Scene and TOT owner.

Welfare Check – Mtn View Dr.- In reference to checking on occupant. He had fallen and was transported by EMS to Piedmont Walton.

Enter Auto – Baker St – In reference to a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was entered last date. Miscellaneous items taken. Report taken.

TPO Violation – MPD. – Complainant reported her soon to be ex-wife was violating a court order, report taken.

Wanted Person – Wilkins Dr.- In reference to a female on location with active warrants. She was taken into custody without incident.

Lost Item) MAHS- IN reference to apple air pods lost by a student. Report taken.

Burglary – S Broad St- in reference to the front door appeared to be kicked in. The residence was abandoned and there was windows broken in the residence.

Damage to Property – W Spring St – In reference to a silver Nissan Altima being sideswiped by another vehicle no private property. Report taken.

Domestic – S Broad St – In reference to a subject on location heavily intoxicated arguing with his mother. It was discovered that he grabbed his mother by her arms earlier this date causing visible bruising. He was arrested on Battery FV.

Missing Person – Persimmon Chase- In reference to a 15-year-old juvenile not coming home after school. Juvenile was located at the boys and girls club. Miscommunication between parents and child

Entering Auto – Stowers St; In reference to a gun and wallet stolen from vehicle overnight. Gun entered on GCIC. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Baker Street – Reference handgun stolen from vehicle overnight. Glock 22 XVH854 entered onto GCIC as stolen.

Damage to Property – Lacy Street; In reference to damage from trailer backing into a vehicle. Report made.

Damage to Property – HWY 11 & North Broad. Trash can fell out the back of a pickup truck and struck a vehicle. Minor damage. Report taken.

Dispute – East Church St @ Chestnut Cupboard; In reference to several males disputing in the parking lot. Negative contact with any dispute in the area.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – East Spring St @ Popeyes- Vehicle stopped for brake light. One arrested for warrants out of Walton, Barrow, and Clarke Counties and Giving False Name and Date of Birth. Another was arrested for warrant out of Walton.

Damage to Property – South Broad St; – Complainant upset vehicles drove through part of his back yard in order to cut down trees. Incident documented, civil issue.

Damage to Property – West Creek Circle; In reference to complainant’s door being kicked in last night they weren’t at home. Report taken.

Fraud – West Spring St @ First Franklin; Reference unknown female using fraudulent driver’s license and SSN card to obtain loans at multiple banks.

Other Law – Blaine St @ MPD- Complainant reporting an incident that occurred on March 18th at Graceful Manor involving her mother falling and being injured. She is reporting possible elder abuse/ neglect. Report taken.

Scam – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Complainant reporting she paid $2,000 to a male subject that she believes is not real. Report taken remedies advised.

Illegal Parking – West Spring St @ Walmart; In reference to several vehicles parked in the fire lane. Vehicles removed.

Hit & Run Accident – South Broad St; In reference to a passenger car struck while parked in front of Rinse. D1 returned to scene, minor damage, no injuries, D1 cited. Report taken.

Assault – East Church Street @ Chevron; In reference to a female pepper sprayed in the face. She was arrested for aggravated battery. Report taken.