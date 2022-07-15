MPD Reports: Gunshot reports; vehicle shot; rocks thrown thru vehicle windows; trailer with concrete equipment worth $135,000 stolen

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 30 – July 7, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – G W Carver Dr in reference to a subject throwing dog poop at his sister and then arguing with his mother.

Dispute – West Spring St in reference to a female subject unplugging and plugging in the slot machines. She was served with a criminal trespass.

Traffic Accident W/ Injuries – S Broad and Mill St. Subject left the roadway and struck a tree. Subject was transported by friends before law enforcement’s arrival. Contact was made at Piedmont Walton. She was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane. Unknown extent of injuries due to medical staff rendering medical aid.

Dispute – East Washington St Apt 20 in reference to a third party complaint about a verbal dispute. Caller not on location, area checked, spoke to the occupants of Apt 20. All ok.

Damage to Property – East Church St. Male subject reported his vehicle was shot multiple times. CID notified. CID and Crime Scene responded.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St; c-9 – In reference to a female subject having a warrant from Probation. She was taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Entering Auto – Walton Street- In reference to a complainant reporting his truck entered sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, and his daughter’s wallet and engagement ring taken. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Plaza Dr; Seven Seas Traders- In reference to two vehicles having rocks thrown through the windows in the past few months. Report taken.

Sexual Assault – W Spring St. Incident occurred in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police Department was notified and they advised they would handle.

Theft/Lost Item – Maple Ln G. In reference to a cellphone that has not been seen since last date. Complainant was tracking the phone and it was showing the above address as the location.

Suspicious Person – South Madison Avenue. In reference to two juveniles on the front porch. Contact was made with juveniles looking for yards to cut.

Theft – Cherry Hill Rd; Southeast Concrete Floors- In reference to large flatbed trailer carrying concrete equipment totaled in value at approximately $135,000 stolen sometime between Friday night and this morning. Flock cameras hit on the trailer in the Gwinnett County area. Gwinnett County notified to BOLO, and trailer and equipment entered on GCIC as stolen.

Threats – Cook Pl. Narrico Brown advised an unknown male making threats. Requested a ride across town. All ok.

Damage to Property – East Church Street. In reference to a mailbox damaged on 06/30/2022.

Dispute – East Fambrough St in reference to a male subject confronting a woman for an unknown reason. Parties separated. All ok.

Dog Complaint – Unisia Drive WALMART DC. Pit bull charged at the comp and left marks on his leg. Report taken AC notified.

Overdose – Pavilion Parkway in reference to a customer that was laying on the floor not breathing. Man had overdosed on opioids and was unconscious. Narcan administered. Turned over to EMS for transport.

Area Check -Davis, Lacy, Pine Park, Harris. Foot Patrol due to recent events in the area. (shooting/damage to property)

Unknown Law – Alcovy St & Sherwood Dr. Male subject on side of roadway unconscious. He was arrested for public drunkenness.

Dispute – South Broad St Lot 165 in reference to an unknown person on location wanting to fight, Unknown subject gone when officers arrived. Spoke to people at Lot 165, they stated that all was ok.

Dispute – West Spring St. Two women got into a verbal argument over a write up due to one being late. Report take CT issued

Traffic Offense – Pine Park st & Mears. Vehicle stopped for inoperable headlight. Driver arrested for Driving While License Suspended. Vehicle turned over to spouse.

Traffic Stop – E Church St @ Tall Oaks. Stop for brake light out. PC search conducted. Female subject arrested for possession of schedule II, drugs to be kept in original container, and traffic offense.

Other Law – Knight Street. Woman reported finding a bicycle of her sons in the yard of this property. Report completed.

Civil Dispute – Walker Drive. Male and female in a verbal dispute over civil issues, remedies advised.

Dispute – West Spring Street – Woman was on location causing a disturbance. She was taken back home.

Other Law – West Spring Street – In reference to a homeless female needing help. She was given a ride to Taylors and a bus ticket was bought for her to return to New Mexico.

Dispute – Pine Park Street in reference two women who got into an argument and the one claimed the other broke her phone.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr; Couple got into an argument and advised of civil remedies, report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Rose Ison Ter in reference to a mother arguing with her 16-year-old. The mother was placed under arrest for Battery against her son.

Theft – W. Spring St. Quality Foods; In reference to the complainant leaving his old cell phone in his personal cart near Quality Foods to walk down to another store. No suspect information or camera footage available.

Dispute – Magnolia Terrace. Couple involved in a verbal dispute over child custody issues, report taken.

Dispute – E. Fambrough; B. Woman complained of another striking her head earlier in the day in a different location. No marks were observed, and a report was taken.

Damage To Property – West Spring Street; In reference to a subject backing into the complainant’s vehicle and leaving.

Assault – Piedmont Walton- In reference to a male that was assault by another male on Cook Pl. Victim did not know who the male was and only knew him by a nickname.

Suspicious Person – E Church St & Young St – in reference to a man standing on his front porch, pointing a shotgun at vehicles passing. Area checked with negative contact.

Other Law – S Madison Ave: Named female wanted to report a subject by the name of another female subject allegedly selling other females on Facebook and possibly taking her prescription pills from her vehicle. Report taken

Civil Issue – Sorrells St. – In reference to a the neighbor letting her dog poop in complainant’s yard. Remedies advised; situation mediated.

Firearms -N. Broad Street @ Perry St – Woman reported hearing 11-12 gunshots in the area behind Church’s. Area was checked with negative contact.