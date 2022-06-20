MPD Reports: Gunshot victim from another jurisdiction located in the woods, treated and transported to the hospital

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 9 – 16, 2022. This report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Washington St in reference to a black truck blocking other vehicle, owner of the truck moved the vehicle, roadway cleared.

Harassing Calls – W 5th St- In reference to complainant wanting her husband’s ex-wife to stop contacting her. Advised of Temporary Protection Order process.

Reckless Driver – Unisia Dr in reference to a blue motorcycle speeding and passing other vehicle. A motorcycle matching the description was parked on Baron Dr.

Theft Report – Pine Park St in reference to a stolen bicycle that was recovered by the complainant

Warrant Attempt – Lacy St in reference to a male subject on location with active warrants . He was arrested and taken to the jail.

Suspicious Vehicle – Etten Dr -In reference to a truck that had driven into a ditch and left

Traffic Offense – Etten Dr & Armistead Circle – Male subject arrested for DUI Less Safe and headlight requirements.

Loitering – Synovus. In reference to young adults on location loitering and leaving trash in the parking lot. All subjects were advised to leave and if they come back, they will receive a citation. All subjects left without incident.

Juvenile Complaint – Mill St in reference to several juveniles ringing doorbell and running away.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Broad St & Mill St in reference to a blue Honda that failed to maintain its lane, area checked, no contact

Traffic Offense – Harris St. Driver was arrested for driving while license suspended. Passenger was also arrested for disorderly conduct and an active failure to appear warrant. Both transported to the jail without incident.

Child Custody – Plaza Dr -In reference to someone being hit with a phone charger. DFCS notified.

Area Check – South Madison Ave in reference to a smell of marijuana in the area. A dead skunk was located.

Dispute – Ash Ln in reference to a third-party caller saying that there was a dispute coming from this location, Spoke to subject, she advised all ok.

Fight – North Broad St. In reference to a male subject on location, intoxicated, and fighting people. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring St in reference to a gunshot victim refusing to go to the hospital. The victim was located in the woods with a gunshot wound actively bleeding. He was stabilized by officers on scene and transported to Piedmont Walton. Shooting occurred in Covington. It was turned over to Covington Police Department for further investigation.

Juvenile Complaint) 829 Store House Ct in reference to 10 juveniles throwing rock at the complainant’s vehicle. Negative contact with juveniles in the area.

Entering Auto – N Broad Street, work tools taken from truck bed and tool box. Information gathered report taken.

Speeding Motorist – Hwy 78 at Michael Rd. Fed Ex truck traveling at a high rate of speed. No traffic violation observed in the presence of law enforcement officers.

Mental Issue/Dispute – Plaza Trace (Country Grove Apts) Comp called due to a neighbor pouring salt around her apartment and on her vehicle. COMP stated it was to keep the devil away because her neighbor thinks she is evil.

Civil Issue – WOW Car wash -Civil issue from yesterday follow up. Officer mediated the situation and was able to return the laptop.