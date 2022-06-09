MPD Reports: Gunshots reported; shooting investigated; stolen vehicle recovered; traffic stops result in arrests

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 26 – June 2, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the fifth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Firearms – Douglas St in reference to 6 gunshots in this area. Area checked, all appeared ok.

Traffic Offense – East Marable St & Gatewood Dr in reference to a large party where a shooting took place on James Huff Road. The vehicle was stopped leaving the party on Marable Street. Two occupants were arrested for Possession of a stolen firearm and Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute.

Welfare Check – Tanglewood Lane: In regards to a named not being seen in several days. Contact was not made at residence.

Damage to property – Hwy 78; Truck stop: Complainant advised he was parked on the side of the building and sometime during the night it was hit by another vehicle on the passenger side leaving minor damage. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Green St & Irving St; In reference to a stolen vehicle that was seen parked on Irving St. The vehicle towed by Taylor’s to the PD to be processed.

Dispute – Deer Acres Inn; regarding a male with a disturbance. The male was eventually accurately identified and arrested for an active felony probation violation warrant and giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Theft – West Spring in reference to a theft of a wallet that happened last night around 2230 hours. Camera will be reviewed within this week to identify the suspect.

Tree Down) Day St. & Highland Ave. – In reference to a large tree falling, Roads & Bridges department called to clear tree. Turned over to Monroe Utilities.

Traffic Stop/38D -Subject was arrested for Possession of Schedule I and multiple other charges following a Traffic Stop for No Tag Lights/Improper Tag.

Shoplifting – W. Spring Street; Walmart: Male subject was observed by Walmart video surveillance skip scanning multiple items and trying to leave past point of sale. He was cited and released after being fingerprinted.

Wanted Person – Blaine Street; MPD. Female subject was arrested for financial identity fraud after coming to pick up vehicle. Transported to Walton County jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – W.Spring St; In reference to a male subject loitering around the store and taking pills in the bathroom. He was taking his prescribed medicine and was criminally trespassed from Walmart.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St; Walmart – In reference to a male on location acting suspicious. The subject was asked to leave without incident.

Missing person/child – N Broad St. Franks stop and shop: Complainant advised of possible vehicle description related to amber alert days prior. Call was cleared due to child being found.

Suspicious Person – Harris St @ Davis St: Subject was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DRO and Possession of marijuana under one ounce. Subject was transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Fire Assist – Charlotte Rowel Blvd- In reference to a vehicle smoking heavily. Turned over to fire.

Gunshot Wound – Piedmont Walton- In reference to a female with shrapnel from a firearm, in her leg. The incident occurred in Loganville City Limits. Turned over to Loganville Police Department.

Shoplifting – Pavilion Parkway; Publix – In reference to a male subject taking a charger out of a box in the bathroom to charge his phone. He was Criminally Trespassed.

Dispute – Breedlove Dr. – In reference to the complainant wanting information as to how his spouse was being treated in the facility. Ridgeview staff advised that she was 1013’d and was undergoing treatment.

Traffic Stop – 78 E @ Jim Daws Road – Subject stopped for an obscured tag display was arrested for driving on a suspended license. Transported to the jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – E Marable and N Madison – Subject was stopped for defective equipment, after a PC search was conducted for the odor of marijuana, he was arrested for Possession of Heroin. A female passenger was also arrested for providing a false name and date of birth. The subjects were transported to Walton County Jail without incident.