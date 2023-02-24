MPD Reports: Harassing phone calls; entering auto; burglary; suicide threats and suspicious vehicles

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Fawnfield Drive; Dispute between complainant and ex-boyfriend. Boyfriend was intoxicated and was provided a ride home to Loganville by the complainant, all ok

Suspicious vehicle – Country Club Dr: In reference to complainant advising of a speeding dirt-bike driving up and down the road. Negative contact was made.

Theft report – Walton St. In reference to complainant having her purse stolen at an unknown exact location while in Monroe Report taken.

Harassing phone calls – S.Madison Ave. – Reference complainant wanting to report ex- boyfriend harassing him over the phone. He advised he received the calls in Sandersville where he currently lives. Advised him to make the report in Sandersville and advised him of Temporary Protection Order process.

Warrant – Mountain View Dr: In reference to female subject observed inside of the residence disregarding commands to exit the residence. A search warrant was obtained and forced entry was made into the house. She was placed under arrest for active warrants and obstruction.

Suspicious person – S Broad St: In reference to the complainant advising that 2 male subjects were looking through his vehicle. The complainant advised no items were missing and that they ran towards E 5TH St. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Citizen Assist – Chestnut lane – Reference to an intoxicated female, she was turned over to Walton County EMS for evaluation.

Burglary in progress – Chestnut lane – Complainant returned from hospital and advised Officers she thought someone was in her residence. Upon further investigation it was discovered that she had just locked herself out of the residence, no signs of forced entry discovered. Civil matter.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Madison (Senior Center); In reference to vehicle parked on location by the dumpster. Employee’s vehicle, all okay on location.

Entering Auto – Kingsridge Dr: In reference to a Dodge Truck entered overnight and a gun stolen out of it. Report taken, gun entered on GCIC/NCIC.

Suicide Threats – Stonecreek Bend- Male subject told his parents he was going to drive his car into a tree. He agreed to go back to his residence and take his prescribed medications to calm down.

Threats – Ford Street; In reference to subject making threats to complainant through Facebook. No crime committed, report taken.

Traffic Stop/ Stolen Vehicle – Hwy 78 EB and Marable St Bridge- Male subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of the vehicle found it had an altered VIN plate, a stolen license plate in the trunk and the vehicle its self was stolen out Omaha Nebraska. The license plate was stolen out of Tennessee. The subject was arrested for using a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, altering the VIN of a motor vehicle and theft by receiving x2. A post arrest interview was conducted with the subject and once it was complete, he was taken to the Walton County Jail where he was turned over to the staff on scene without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Skyline Trace Apartments; Vehicle parked improperly on the side of the road. Contact with owner was made, vehicle moved. No further action was taken.

Follow up – South Hammond Dr, First Christian Church; Met with the subject and another female subject for a follow up about the complainant having her purse stolen last night. Report taken, evidence collected.

Scam – E Church St; Delinquent Tax Service- Business reported they were hacked, and are now starting to receive phone calls from spoofed phone numbers. Report taken.

Theft Report – High School Ave; Onstage Play House- Contact was made with complainant who reported a stolen Schwinn bicycle. Report taken.

Other Law – Highway 78; Marathon- In reference to an abandoned semi-truck. The complainant advised the driver took load bills from inside the truck. Civil remedies advised.

Shoplifting – E Spring St; Dollar General- Unknown female shoplifting, unknown items taken. Report taken

Fraud – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to credit card fraud. Occurred in another jurisdiction.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St; Deer Acres Inn. In reference to a male subject waiting for family/friends to pick him up. Family members were called and advised.

Other Law – N Broad St; Deer Acres Inn. In reference to the above subject who was criminally trespassed from this location and removed from location.

Traffic Stop – Female subject was stopped due to display of license plate. She was arrested for a warrant out for state probation for trafficking Meth.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/Mt Vernon in reference to a male subject observed driving while license suspended. He was transported to Walton County jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Marable St; Mathews Park. Two subjects were warned of their loitering practices and escorted off the property.

Assist Agency – Pine Park St.- In reference to assisting Rockdale DA Inv. Cobb with serving a named subject with a Subpoena. The subject also had active warrants out of Rockdale County and was taken into custody.

Entering Auto – Plaza Trce.Complainant reported $3 dollars in change when her vehicle was entered overnight on 2/13/23. Report taken.