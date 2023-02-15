MPD Reports: Headlight violation traffic stop results in 3 arrests; suicide threats and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Vehicle Accident) / (Wanted person located – Tanglewood Drive; Auto accident at the intersection of Tanglewood Dr and N.Broad Street. During the accident investigation it was discovered a passenger in V1 had an active warrant for probation violation. Accident was completed and subject was transported to Walton County jail. D1 was cited accordingly.

Disturbing the Peace – Towler Street – Anonymous Complainant stated that individuals were playing loud music. Upon our arrival no music was heard.

Assault – Nowell St: In reference to the complainant advising her and a named subject were engaged and an argument and he became upset. She advised he had placed his hand around her neck then fled the area. A brief search was conducted and negative contact was made with the subject who also has active warrants out of Walton County.

Traffic stop – N Broad St & Hwy 78E on ramp: Traffic stop was conducted on a male subject due to a headlight violation. The odor of marijuana was detected within the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. Upon searching, THC edible gummies were located in the drivers’ side door pocket. A named passenger of the vehicle also had 3 bags of THC gummies in a bag within his immediate reach. The rear passenger had an FTA warrant out of Gwinnett County and was taken into custody. Both driver and front seat passenter were charged with Possession of Sch. I and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

EMS Assist – W. Marable in reference to a male taking 1 delta 8 gummy and stating he was overdosing and going to die. Male turned over to EMS.

Dispute – Gliding Lane – In reference to a dispute between a male and female. After an investigation warrants were taken on the male for CT family violence.

Suspicious Person – Irving St- In reference to a named female subject laying down in the front yard. It appeared she had been lying in the yard for a long period of time. She was turned over to EMS.

Harassment – Classic Trl – In reference to the complainant feeling like she was being harassed by her landlord. Report taken.

Lost item – Blaine St in reference to a gun stolen out of a vehicle in Social Circle. Subject was told to go to Social Circle Police Department.

Unruly Juvenile – Blaine St in reference to a juvenile assaulted his grandmother on 02/04/22 located at South Broad St.

Suspicious Vehicle – Walmart- In reference to a caller stating a vehicle traveling North on 138 was unable to maintain lane and swerving. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The driver was issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Dispute – High School Ave in reference to male and female fighting at the park. The female said she was arguing with her boyfriend because he kept following her around. He was given a City Citation for Disorderly Conduct.

Harassment – Blaine St in reference to someone posting pictures of the complainant on the internet. The complainant decided she did not want to make a police report.

Traffic Stop/Reckless Driving – Hwy 78 E Bound – A driver on a motorcycle was observed traveling at speeds of 90 miles an hour with no tag. When the officer got behind the bike to initiate a traffic stop the driver increased his speeds to over 110 miles per hour. As the officer was advising he would be in pursuit, the driver came to a stop. He was arrested for reckless driving and driving without a license.

Theft – Motivate Martial Arts- In reference to the catalytic converter stolen off the company van sometime during the weekend. Requested for extra patrol on night shift. Report taken.

Wanted Person – E. Washington – Subject was taken into custody for a FTA warrant out of Monroe PD.

Criminal Trespass – W. Spring St. Manager of Harry’s Marathon called and wanted a male subject criminal trespassed from the property due to causing a disturbance on the property.

Suicide threats – Carwood Dr – In reference to a female subject threatening to shoot herself or overdose on medication. Verbal 10-13 authorized by Piedmont Walton ER. she was transported to Piedmont Walton without incident.

LOUD MUSIC – Poplar Ct. loud music complaint in the area, the subject calling did not wish to meet.