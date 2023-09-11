MPD Reports: Heavily intoxicated teen turned over to EMS; two juveniles arrested and taken to RYDC for entering autos

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 31 – Sept. 7, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest of charge does not constitute a conviction.

Prowler – River Walk Ct – In reference to 15-year-old juvenile attempting to enter the complainant residence. He was heavily intoxicated after consuming a large quantity of Tito’s Handmade Vodka. He was turned over to EMS and his mother. The complainant decline to prosecute.

Dispute – Ash Lane in reference to the complainant arguing with her roommate.

Dispute – Ridge Rd; A. – Male subject was upset due to management doing inspections. Per lease he agreed that he understood they would do this.

Damage to Property – Wow Wash – Complainant reported a vehicle causing damage to the car wash on 8/26/2023 around 1900 hours, report taken.

Civil Issue – South Broad St in reference to a female subject was trying to kick a male subject out of their residence. She was told she will have to evict him.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St – Female subject on location with active warrant. Transported to WC Jail where she was medically refused, and then turned back over to Probation.

Civil Issue – Graceful Manor. In reference to a civil dispute over not receiving a check yet by mail, remedies advised.

Sexual Assault – Ridgeview. Female subject reported being sexually assaulted while living in Tucker on 8/22/23. She was advised to call police when she got home and report completed for the relevant police agency.

Traffic Stop – W. Spring St @ Breedlove Dr.- Male subject was stopped due to him having a felony probation warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

Dispute – Deer Acres Inn- In reference to a male and female refusing to leave after checkout time. They were criminally trespassed from the business and officers stood by while they left the property.

Entering Auto – North Broad Street – In reference to two subjects attempting to break into vehicles. Subjects did enter one vehicle in parking lot. Subjects were located and identified as two juveniles. They were taken into custody and transported to RYDC.

Fraud – MPD. Female subject reported an unknown person opened a Verizon account in her name last year. She was provided a report for the Verizon fraud department.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St – Male subject on location with warrant. Arrested and transported to WC jail without incident.

Dispute – Davis St.- In reference to a verbal dispute between two female subject. Parties were separated upon arrival and one agreed to leave the premises to allow things to cool off.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78 & N. Broad. In reference to a report of an elderly person with a cane walking down Highway 78, the area was checked with no contact.

Welfare Check – S Broad St – In reference to checking the welfare of a male subject. Complainant advised a 94-year-old male had not been heard from. Officer arrived on scene and observed the male through a bedroom window. He could see he was breathing but non-responsive. Officer made entry into residence and the subject was turned over to Walton EMS.

Welfare Check – Ridgeview – in reference to a male hearing voices and having self-harming thoughts. Turned over to a Med Unit.

Civil Dispute – Piedmont Walton – in reference to parents of a 10-year-old male who had a 1013 not agreeing with treatment. 1013 process explained to parents and they agreed with the transport.

Home Lockout – 6th Street – Handled by phone, advised the complainant we cannot break into his home for him outside of exigent/emergency circumstances. Also advised fire could not either.

Dispute – Meadow View – Female subject on location attempting to gain access into the residence but her mother refusing to allow her. Civil remedies advised due to her living at the residence.

Suspicious Vehicle/Warrant – S Broad Street and E Fambrough St. Male subject stopped in the roadway. He had a warrant out of South Carolina that was confirmed. He was transported to Walton Co Jail.

Civil Issue – S. Broad St. – In reference to a civil matter between a male and a female. The male had established residency and explained the eviction process to the female. Report taken

Emergency Message – South Broad St. – In reference to EMS trying to return and resident to the home, from Piedmont Walton. Contact was made with the caretaker.

Foot Patrol / Arrest – Deer Acres Inn – Male subject gave officers consent to search his motel room. Crack cocaine, methamphetamine, drug related objects recovered. He was transported to Walton County Jail.

Follow-up – Blaine St. In reference Crystal Wolf having questions in reference to child custody concerns. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Davis St; Dispute between two male subject. One was extremely intoxicated and trespassing on the other’s property before being pushed. Parties were separated. Report taken.

Civil Issue – Glen Iris Dr. In reference to male subject wanting his tenants keys after telling them to leave. Civil remedies advised.

Other Law – Southern Brewing – Call came in as a fight call it was no fight it was a subject mad at family because they took his car keys due to him drinking.

Dispute – Stowers St; Female complainant advised male subject was at her residence banging on her door. The suspect was gone when officers arrived. The female complainant had an active warrant out of WCSO and she was transported to the jail without issue.

Juvenile Runaway – Tall Oaks – In reference to a 15-year-old female leaving her grandfather’s residence without permission. Grandfather is not the legal guardian, could not get in contact with her mother.

Dispute violent – S Broad St; In reference to a female subject advising she was assaulted with a belt by a male subject. The male subject fled prior to officer’s arrival and visible marks of injury were observed on the female subject. Warrants were secured for the alleged assailant on battery charges.

Follow Up – Tall Oaks W- Mother of juvenile called and said the juvenile had returned to this location. Met with resident who made the initial report who advised his granddaughter has not returned. No contact

Disturbing The Peace – N Broad St. In reference to people playing loud music near the street. Subjects were found outside of Tacos N Beer before closing hour. No action taken.

Traffic Stop – North Broad St . Vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain a lane, reckless driving for the speed of travel in the wrong lane, The driver was arrested, fingerprinted and transported to Walton County Jail.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Marable St; Mathews Park. In reference to a male and female on location loitering. Subjects were warned and escorted off the property.

Agency Assist – Unisia Drive & Hwy 78- Request to locate MCCD unit on a traffic stop, due to loss of radio communications. MCCD unit located, all okay.