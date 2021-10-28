MPD Reports: Hit and run and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 14 – 21, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – Southview Dr in reference to getting some small items from this location due to occupants going through divorce, all ok.

Extra Patrol – East Washington St. In reference to juveniles looking in windows. Patrols increased throughout the night.

Dispute – Rose Ison Ter. Daughter calling in reference to her mother intoxicated again and being belligerent. DFCS referral made due to ongoing issues with mother being intoxicated and neglecting daughter.

Dispute – East Washington St. Domestic dispute between a named subject and another. Upon investigation, the named subject was arrested for criminal trespass FV.

Dispute – Birch St; A physical dispute between the complainant and a named subject. The named subject was located by officers and taken into custody. He was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office detention center without incident.

Welfare Check – Ridgeview – In reference to the complainant requesting information about where his daughter went after she was released from the hospital.

Civil Issue – South Broad Street in reference to a named subject who rented a U Haul van and he never returned it. He called U Haul located in the County and said he was going to return the van today. The U Haul business did not know the license plate or VIN for the van.

Suspicious Person – Great Oaks Plaza. A named subject was on location sleeping. He was sent on his way.

Dispute – Irving Street in reference to two parties got into a physical altercation and no one wanted to press charges against each other. Both parties were separated due to the dispute was not a domestic violence incident.

Dispute – West 5th Street in reference to neighbors arguing. One neighbor claimed the other threw water on her. Report Taken.

Dispute – T mobile on West Spring Street in reference to subject, not being able to get his phone turned back on. Situation was mitigated.

Traffic Control – W Spring St at Broad St. In reference to the power going out and the traffic lights not functioning. Officers directed traffic until the power was restored.

Hit &Run – Martin Luther King JR BLVD two vehicle accident with a Gold Honda Accord verses a black SUV that left the location.

Warrant Attempt – W Highland Ave. In reference to a named subject on location with multiple arrest warrants out of WCSO and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender. During the warrant attempt, he was tased and placed under arrest. A female at the location was taken into custody for harboring a fugitive. Both subjects were transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken and UOF completed.