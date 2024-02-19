MPD Reports: Hit-and-run in Loganville ends in car chase through Monroe and crash in Walton County; check and credit card fraud cases

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 8 – 15, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Threats Report – Stonecreek Bend – In reference to a female subject receiving unpleasant messages via text. Remedies advised, report taken.

Agency Assist – Hwy 78 Eastbound – In reference to a hit and run out of Loganville Police Department, the vehicle entered the city limits at over 100 mph fleeing from Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Assist was given in vehicle pursuit by Monroe until the vehicle wrecked out at Mt. Vernon. Driver was taken into custody without incident.

Traffic Stop / Arrest ) Highway 138 / West Spring – Traffic stop conducted on a vehicle for multiple violations. Drive failed to yield coming to a stop at Taylor’s Wrecker on East Spring and was placed under arrest being charged with DUI , No license , Open Container and multiple traffic offenses.

Mental patient – S. Broad St. – Male subject called in reference to having suicidal ideations. He had an active warrant out of WCSO and was transported to the jail without issue.

Domestic Dispute – Davis St; – Two subjects arguing about rent/ utilities. Voluntarily left the location. Remedies advised.

Harassment – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix – In reference to a report of harassment between a female subject and her ex-husband. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Alcovy Street, Probation Office- In reference to a male subject having an active warrant for probation violation. The subject was transported to WCSO without incident.

Traffic stop/ arrest – Hwy 78 WB @ N. Broad St. exit- Male subject stopped for a traffic offense and was found to be in possession of marijuana and liquid THC. He was arrested and transported to WCSO without issue.

Fraud – Walton Rd – In reference to a subject reporting credit card fraud in the approximate amount of $938.00. Report taken.

Fraud – Subject reporting that someone cashed a check from his company account. Report taken.

Dispute Non-Violent – S. Broad St.; – In reference to two female subjects disputing over property. Parties were separated and remedies advised. All OK on location.

Suspicious Person – S Hammond – Named male subject homeless and sleeping on location. Advised that he could not sleep there and that he was more than welcome to get food from the soup kitchen. He removed his belongings and left without incident.

Harassment – Mobley Circle. Female subject reported a competitor was posting bad reviews about her business on Youtube. She was advised to find recourse with Youtube and with no threats being made she could pursue matters through civil court.

Shoplifting – W Spring St – Female subject arrested and released on a citation for shoplifting from WalMart.

Dispute – W Spring St Jersey Mikes – In reference to a fight at Jersey Mikes. Upon officer arrival and investigation, no fight took place and it was a verbal dispute between customers over a parking spot.

Theft Report – MLK BLVD; Anbee Bistro – Female subject called in reference to a female taking her car key. Video footage of the incident obtained. Report taken. The key taken was later obtained by officers and returned to the complainant.

Other Law – E Spring St; Valero – In reference to a male subject wanting to know if a Sarsilmaz Sar9 he is considering purchasing was stolen. He was not currently in possession of the firearm and the seller was not on location. He was advised the firearm was not listed as stolen on GCIC.

