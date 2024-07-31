MPD Reports: Hit and run; man locked out of his home; person found sleeping in gas station bathroom and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Bridgeport pl – In reference two parties disputing over past relationships. Both parties stated the altercation was strictly verbal. Situation mediated before leaving the residence.

Dispute – Towler St – In reference to two parties having a verbal dispute about relationship issues and ownership of certain personal items. Situation mediated while on scene. Parties separated upon departure.

Dispute – Bridgeport Place; In reference to the complainant reporting being locked out of his home by his roommate. Situation resolved.

Damage to property – W. Spring St; Walmart- In reference to a 1050 that occurred at approx. 1300 hours this date, complainant was unable to provide any information for second vehicle. Report taken.

Theft – Blaine St- In reference to a stolen black Taurus G2 handgun. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Parkway- In reference to a male subject trying to attack the caller, contact was made with the male subject who had an outstanding warrant from Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. A search incident to arrest revealed the subject to be in possession of Methamphetamine. He was medically cleared by ER staff and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78/Cedar Ridge- Traffic stop conducted on vehicle for multiple violations. Passenger was arrested for providing a false name and date of birth and outstanding warrants out of WCSO. He was transported to the WCSO without incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest -Hwy 78/Walton Truck Stop- Vehicle was stopped for brake light violation. Driver was arrested for driving with no license and released on a copy of the citation.

Mental Patient – Ridgeview – In reference to the grandmother of a patient in Ridgeview requesting the PD transport the subject to Piedmont. The subject was not under a 10-13 order. EMS arrived on scene and transported the subject due to medical issues.

Suspicious Persons – Hwy 138 – In reference to two subjects walking in the roadway. Subjects advised they were heading to the store (Marathon).

Suspicious Person – Marathon/West Spring – In reference to a subject sleeping in the bathroom.

Threats – East Church St @ The Personal Care Home; In reference to the complainant reporting two unknown individuals who were outside of the residence the previous night yelling expletives at her. Report taken, remedies advised.

Hit and Run – W. Spring St. @ Pinecrest Dr. – In reference to a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles pulled into the Marathon gas station, and prior to Officer Arrival, the driver of what is described to be a white Chevrolet Colorado left the scene of the accident. Front-seat passenger was evaluated by EMS for reported shoulder pain and declined to go to Piedmont Walton. Turned over to MPD Traffic Unit for further investigation.

