MPD Reports: Hit and run; man locked out of his home; person found sleeping in gas station bathroom and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Dispute – Bridgeport pl – In reference two parties disputing over past relationships. Both parties stated the altercation was strictly verbal. Situation mediated before leaving the residence.
- Dispute – Towler St – In reference to two parties having a verbal dispute about relationship issues and ownership of certain personal items. Situation mediated while on scene. Parties separated upon departure.
- Dispute – Bridgeport Place; In reference to the complainant reporting being locked out of his home by his roommate. Situation resolved.
- Damage to property – W. Spring St; Walmart- In reference to a 1050 that occurred at approx. 1300 hours this date, complainant was unable to provide any information for second vehicle. Report taken.
- Theft – Blaine St- In reference to a stolen black Taurus G2 handgun. Report taken.
- Suspicious Person – Pavilion Parkway- In reference to a male subject trying to attack the caller, contact was made with the male subject who had an outstanding warrant from Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. A search incident to arrest revealed the subject to be in possession of Methamphetamine. He was medically cleared by ER staff and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.
- Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78/Cedar Ridge- Traffic stop conducted on vehicle for multiple violations. Passenger was arrested for providing a false name and date of birth and outstanding warrants out of WCSO. He was transported to the WCSO without incident.
- Traffic Stop/Arrest -Hwy 78/Walton Truck Stop- Vehicle was stopped for brake light violation. Driver was arrested for driving with no license and released on a copy of the citation.
- Mental Patient – Ridgeview – In reference to the grandmother of a patient in Ridgeview requesting the PD transport the subject to Piedmont. The subject was not under a 10-13 order. EMS arrived on scene and transported the subject due to medical issues.
- Suspicious Persons – Hwy 138 – In reference to two subjects walking in the roadway. Subjects advised they were heading to the store (Marathon).
- Suspicious Person – Marathon/West Spring – In reference to a subject sleeping in the bathroom.
- Threats – East Church St @ The Personal Care Home; In reference to the complainant reporting two unknown individuals who were outside of the residence the previous night yelling expletives at her. Report taken, remedies advised.
- Hit and Run – W. Spring St. @ Pinecrest Dr. – In reference to a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles pulled into the Marathon gas station, and prior to Officer Arrival, the driver of what is described to be a white Chevrolet Colorado left the scene of the accident. Front-seat passenger was evaluated by EMS for reported shoulder pain and declined to go to Piedmont Walton. Turned over to MPD Traffic Unit for further investigation.
