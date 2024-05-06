MPD Reports: Hit and run reports; reports of child and animal abuse

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 25 – May 1, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Hit-and-run – Pavilion Pkwy; Planet Fitness – In reference to a gray van backing into a blue passenger car and leaving the scene. The van and driver were located at her residence. She was arrested for Hit and Run, fingerprinted, and released on a copy of the citation. GEARS report completed.

Theft – S Madison Ave – Someone signed for a FedEx package, the owner did not receive the package or sign. Complainant wanted a report to receive a refund. Report completed.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St.; – In reference to a male subject having a probation violation warrant out of Walton County. He was arrested and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrant Service/Foot Pursuit – Custom Way – While attempting to locate a subject on a warrant, another subject was located on the front porch, apprehended after brief foot pursuit and turned over to Walton ounty Jail without incident.

Dispute – Perry St. – In reference to a subject attempting to tow two of a named subject’s vehicles. He stated to officer’s that a female had advised she had purchased the residence and that his boss had told him to remove the vehicles. The situation was mediated and the vehicles were returned to the yard.

Counterfeit – West Spring Street in reference to a counterfeit $10.00 bill.

Dispute – Overlook Crest – In reference to a verbal dispute between two parties over being unfaithful. I spoke with both parties and it was determined that no crime had occurred but that one was just upset over finding out about the others infidelity. Nothing further

Wanted Person – Custom Way – Subject was located and taken into custody.

Theft – Carver Pl – In reference to a package taken the previous date. Report taken, remedies advised.

Trespassing – Sorrels St In reference to the complainant stating individuals were trespassing at Booth Dr. Contact was made with individuals who were on the other side of the property line. No trespassing was observed.

Child Abuse – Towler St; – In reference to the complainant wanting to meet with an Officer at the Sheriff’s Office, about something she observed in the Skyview Estates Mobile Home Park. Contact was made with the residents. The children appeared ok. There were no signs of abuse present. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Gotham Greens – In reference to subject on location sleeping in a vehicle. Contact was made and he advised that he and his wife work for the company. Subject advised that his wife was currently on a delivery and that he was on location sleeping until his shift starts at 0600. Subject had a warrant out of PA, however the extradition was surrounding states only. All ok.

Dispute non-violent – Springer Ln – In reference to the neighbor striking their dog and having it on camera. Other matters to include a report of child abuse were requested to be added to the report. Report taken, CID notified.

Agency Assist – King St. – In reference to making contact with the family of subject to advise them that he is being discharged from the hospital and needs to be picked up. Contact was made with the resident who stated he does not have family by that name or family in the hospital.

Hit and Run – Hwy 138 @ W. Spring St.- Two vehicle hit and run, complaints of injuries on scene but EMS was denied by occupants. GEARs report completed.

Other Law – N Broad Street @ Scoops- In reference to the owner of the store filing a report in reference to an ongoing issue with an employee.

Extra Patrol/Arrest – Atha St- In reference to the complainant stating that she was out of town and

believed that a named subject was staying at the residence. The named subject was located at the residence and taken into custody on an arrest warrant out of Oconee County.

Harassment – South Broad Street @ Everlasting Bridal; complainant wishing to document a phone call she received from a subject acting strange, report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Oak St. – In reference to a call from a 12-year-old complaining her guardian kicked her out of her house and now at her grandmother’s residence. DFAS referral was established.

Suspicious Person – MLK Jr Blvd; Verbal dispute between customer and employee, the customer was gone upon officers’ arrival. Report taken.

