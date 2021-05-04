MPD Reports: Hit and run was elderly man who was unaware he’d hit another vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Departments reported the following incidents for the period April 22 – 29, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Pizza Hut. In reference to a male subject being aggressive towards employees on location. After investigation, the subject was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and criminally trespassed from the location. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St; AutoZone. A vehicle was stopped for unlawful use of a wireless device and a tail light violation. After investigation, the driver was taken into custody for Unlawful use of a wireless device, Poss. of SCH I, Poss. SCH II, Poss. of SCH IV, Drug-related objects, and active warrants out of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Shots Fired/Gunshot Wound – Gliding Lane – Domestic dispute which resulted in one adult male being shot in the chest. The male was transported to Piedmont Walton and pronounced deceased. Turned over to CID.

Accident/Gunshot Wound – E Church St; Jack Peter’s. Related to preveious Call.

Drug Complaint – N. Broad St. at Deer Acres. a male subject sitting at a table with the door open, smoking meth, and playing loud music. He was located and arrested in the room sleeping with an open door. Methamphetamine and Crack in plain view.

Traffic Stop) W Spring St at Advance Auto. A vehicle was stopped for tag obstruction and failure to stop at a stop sign. The driver was showing an active probation warrant. WCSO would not place a hold. The subject was warned and released.

Suspicious Vehicle -Green St. male advised a white mustang driving through the area possibly buying/selling narcotics. Vehicle that matched the description was backed into a driveway not occupied.

Damage to Property – S.Broad St. in reference to subjects entering the vacant home and spray painting walls. Pictures were taken and added to the report.

Hit & Run -Hwy.78 off ramp/Hwy 11. – In reference to a maroon Ford F-150 hitting the complainants’ vehicle and driving off. Contact was made with the other driver who was an elderly man and did not know he hit anyone. GEARS report filed.

Burglary -Southside ex boyfriend coming and damaging some property inside the home. Report was made.

Dispute – Lacy St. subjects on location disputing, one has a handgun. Parties were separated, no handguns located. Arae was watched after incident.

Vehicle Accident – Blaine Street. Single vehicle rollover from car show in New PD Parking Lot. Turned over to GSP.

Dispute – E Fambrough St; Apt B. – Verbal dispute between boyfriend and girlfriend. Situation mediated. No physical assault took place.