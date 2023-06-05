MPD Reports: Hold up turns out to be phone scam; complaint of frozen biscuits disappearing overnight; stolen motorcycle recovered at traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incident for the period May 25 – June 1, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Illegal Parking -Aycock Ave.- 4 Tractor Trailers illegally parked. All removed. Citation issued.

Dispute – Pine Park. Report of dispute on location, area checked with no contact.

911 Hang Up – Mobley Cir- In reference to the complainant calling 911 because her ex-boyfriend was on location and she did not want him there due to previous family violence. Subject was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Person – Mathis Rd in reference to two juveniles asking for money. Subjects were gone when officers arrived.

Stolen Recovered Vehicle – Hwy 11 @ City Limits- FLOCK hit alerted to a stolen vehicle on the back of a tow truck. Contact was made with the vehicle outside of the city limits and turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Fulton County.

Harassment – Ridge RD – In reference to a picture of the complainant being taken without her permission. Report taken.

Harassment – Storehouse Ct; – Female subject wanted a report made about someone posting a video of her on Facebook. Call handled via phone call.

Civil Issue – S Broad St – Male subject called stating Haven Inn refused to provide him with a refund, he did not pay for the room and was advised remedies.

Dispute – W. Spring St. Haven Inn – The same subject from the call above was in a dispute with Hotel clerk and he was criminally trespassed from the property per the request of clerk.

Dispute – E. Marable St – In reference to a dispute on location between a husband and wife. The couple was gone when officers arrived – report taken.

Loud Music – S. Madison Ave – Area checked, music was not loud.

Suspicious Person – 6th St: Complainant stated they saw two males and a female looking through windows via a camera. Area heavily patrolled with negative contact.

Dispute – Hwy 78 (Waffle House) – Male subject threw a plate during a dispute with staff, the plate broke along with coffee cups. The subject was gone when officers arrived, Warrants taken for criminal trespass.

Prowler – Carver Pl: Complainant’s child’s father knocking on the front door. All OK

Suspicious Vehicle – S Madison Ave at Vine St: Subject on the phone because she could not get service where she lives.

Stolen Vehicle – W. Spring St. “Harry’s Marathon”- Vehicle reported stolen, worked the case from eye witness testimony. Officers were able to recover the vehicle from Squirrel Hollow Rd. Suspect was arrested. The vehicle owner was then transported to the recovery location where the vehicle was turned back over to the vehicle owner.

Prowler – Carver Place: Caller believed there was a subject outside with a whistle, during officers’ investigation it was found to be the smoke detector making the noise.

Firearms – Gliding Ln: In reference to the complainant hearing three gun shots. Area checked, all appeared okay.

Racing – Baron Dr & Classic Trl – In reference to two vehicles racing. Negative contact.

Juvenile Complaint – Towler Street – Reference 11-year-old putting what was said to be a water or BB gun to the head of a 4-year-old. Both parties separated and 11-year-old’s mother was contacted and the juvenile was released to his mother who was made aware of the situation. Incident documented.

Wanted Person – Alcovy Suite; In reference to a female subject on location with an active warrant. Subject arrested and transported without incident.

Juvenile Complaint -Green Street; In reference to young children in front of the caller’s home. No one observed in her yard upon arrival. Remedies advised.

Other Law – Indian Creek Drive – Reference male calling to report the mysterious disappearance of the frozen biscuits he had bought. He stated he bought a pack of 24 biscuits and woke up this morning to all but 3 of his biscuits were missing from the box. He stated he has cameras surrounding his residence but did not observe any suspicious activity over surveillance – advised him of possible remedies.

Juvenile Complaint – E. Fambrough St in reference to an altercation between juveniles. One juvenile stated an Orbee Gun was stolen from her. Report taken.

Scam – MLK Jr Blvd; Dunkin Donuts: In reference to the complainant, advising his brother was being held at gun point. Upon Officer’s arrival, it was found that the claimed he was scammed by an unknown caller claiming to be Law Enforcement, taking $800 in store cash and transferring them in gift cards to the unknown caller. On call CID was notified.

Fight – Lacy St: In reference to a large gathering possibly fighting in the roadway. Crowd left upon arrival. Dispute – Green St & Perry St: Area checked and negative contact was made.

Traffic Stop – North Broad Street & Compound Fitness- Vehicle was stopped for obscured tag display. The driver was arrested and booked into jail for driving on a suspended license. This was his second time being arrested that for suspended license.

Traffic Stop – Male subject stopped for no tag, He was arrested for being in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

Discharged Firearm – Tanglewood Dr. In reference to officers hearing multiple gunshots in the area. Negative contact made.

Dispute – Towler St in reference to a dispute. Caller stated she was struck in the face by a male subject. The caller was gone when officers arrived and refused to meet with Officers. Negative contact at the residence.

Suspicious vehicle – Double Springs Church Road, Walton Board of Education- Jeep Liberty was found parked behind the building with two occupants asleep inside. Neither occupant had warrants and the vehicle had valid insurance and registration. The occupants were told to leave the area.