MPD Reports: Homeless issues arise – one instance after discharge from the hospital

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 8 – 15, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – W Spring St at MLK Jr Blvd: A male subject was arrested and fingerprinted then released on citation for driving without a license following a traffic stop for no seatbelt.

Damage to property – Female subject reported damage to her vehicle’s windshield from an unknown source. Report taken. Case number provided.

Warrant Attempt – Harrys Marathon – In reference to a named male subject on location with an active warrant out of Barrow County. He was taken into custody.

Scam – Hubbard St- In reference to the complainant stating a male was attempting to get him to send money. Remedies advised

Dispute – Claywill Cir- In reference to the complainant wanting his brother in law to leave the residence. Eviction process explained.

Scam – Blaine Street: Male subject called reporting that a female subject allegedly stole approximately $5000 form their joint business account. Report taken

Prowler – Birch St- In reference to the complainant stating someone was banging on the outside of her house. The area was checked and negative contact was made with anyone outside the residence.

Other Law – Tire Depot – In reference to the complainant wanting a report for child custody issues. Remedies were advised.

Domestic/Violent – W Marable Street – In reference to a male subject striking another male subject and throwing his phone in the trash while trying to call 911. He was arrested for FV- Simple Battery and interfering with a 911 call

Loud Music – Fawnfield Dr – Called in by anonymous complainant. Area check conducted, with negative contact.

Prowler – Walker Drive – In reference to a named subject and his girlfriend stating that an individual has been lurking around their house for the past two nights and possibly also damaged a window screen. Report taken.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a male subject refusing to leave the hospital after being discharged. FISH (Faith in Serving Humanity) was contacted but was unable to provide a room for the night. The subject was given a courtesy ride to the Waffle House on W Spring St.

Traffic Stop/County Assist – S Madison Ave and Davis Street. Walton County requested MPD to be on the lookout for a red Ford Ranger due to a domestic dispute in the county. A female subject was placed under arrest for DUI, DUI endangering a child, open container, and cracked tail light.

Other Law – W Spring St; Waffle House – In reference to a female subject currently homeless and requesting assistance. FISH was contacted and she was put up at the Haven Inn for one night and advised of remedies.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Sorrells St. @ Rose Ison Ter. – Vehicle stopped for headlight violation. A probable cause search was conducted due to the odor of marijuana. A THC oil vape pen was discovered inside. The driver claimed ownership of it and was placed under arrest for Possession of Schedule I and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

