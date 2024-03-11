MPD Reports: Homeless issues continue for some; child abuse accusations; man flees down Spring Street from traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb 29 – March 7, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – Green St. – In reference to two juveniles at Green St. firing gel BB’s at a home. No damage was observed or reported. The juveniles were spoken to and advised to make better decisions.

Prowler – Ashton Point: Male subject knocked on the wrong door. He was sent on his way.

Suspicious Vehicle – Roosevelt St – In reference to a vehicle in the driveway, with the interior light on. Contact as made with the driver who had left in on by mistake. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pannell Rd- In reference to a blue in color Cadillac SRX parked on location with the lights off. Contact was made with the vehicle and single occupant. She was taken into

custody for loitering, possession of schedule II, and possession of DRO.

Suspicious Vehicle – Quality Foods – In reference to an individual observed standing beside a parked vehicle with the driver’s door open. The individual was recognized as a named male, who is currently homeless and sleeping in his vehicle. He was given a beverage and remedies to his situation were advised. All okay.

Dispute Nov Violent – E. Spring St. – In reference to roommates having a disagreement. Both parties separated in place. No criminal activity found to be afoot.

Child abuse – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview: – The mother of 15-year-old called to have a report made of Father abusing daughter. The complaint was that the father shaved the daughter’s hair off and he had hit her. No visible marks were observed on the face of the juvenile of the location that she was saying that her father had hit her with a closed fist. The mother was given a case card and DFACS was made contact with.

Dispute – Tall Oaks W- Reference to a dispute over property on location. Caller was not on scene upon arrival.

Warrant Service/Arrest – Matson Food Mart – In reference to a male subject being located with an active warrant for shoplifting. He was taken in custody and transported to Walton Couty Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Suspicious Person/UOF/Arrest – N Broad; Tacos and Beer – Officer witnessed a shirtless male possibly fighting with another male in a balaclava in downtown. Upon investigation a named male subject was advised he was under arrest for Public Intoxication. He resisted arrest and fought with officers. He was later taken into custody and transported to WCSO. A Use of Force was completed for taser deployment.

Loud Music – N. Madison – In reference to the complainant requesting the business across the street be cited. Complainant was advised that the business is permitted for music while open.

Firearms – Sweetgum Drive – In reference to the complainant hearing multiple gun shots. Area checked, negative contact.

Agency Assist/Transport – Between Groceries – In reference to transporting a located wanted person to Walton County Jail for Loganville PD.

Theft Report – Gatewood Dr- Male subject reporting someone possibly attempted to steal A/C unit from residence. No theft occurred, report completed.

Found Property – West Spring St @ Murphy USA; In reference to a wallet being found on location by an employee. Wallet was returned to its owner.

Traffic Stop/ Foot chase – W Spring St at Monroe Library- Vehicle stopped due to odor of marijuana. Male subject fled the stop on foot. A firearm was located inside the vehicle. Warrants taken on the subject for Obstruction and Poss Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Fight – Aycock Ave – In reference to to two subjects fighting in the street after working a shift at Walmart DC. Both parties agreed it was mutual combat among friends. All OK on location.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – N. Hammond Dr. – In reference to male subject stopped for traffic offense. Front seat passenger was found to have an outstanding warrant out of WCSO. Turned over to jail staff without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Breedlove Dr @ McDaniel St- In reference to a vehicle pulled off to the side of the road with its hazard lights on. Upon further investigation it was discovered that the driver parked the vehicle in order to place signs along the roadway.

Dispute Non-Violent – Old Mill Point- In reference to the complainant wanting law enforcement to be present while the tenant moves out. Law enforcement arrived and the tenant left the scene with his belongings.

