MPD Reports: Homeless man sleeps on the sidewalks in his wheelchair; man reports wife is emotionally abusing him telepathically and other mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 16 – 23, 2023. Due to the length, the reports have been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Civil Dispute – Landers St- In reference to the complainant stating that her son was arrested for child molestation and the mother of the victim has been contacting her and her daughter(s). Remedies advised.

Dispute – Hitachi – In reference to an employee that was fired refusing to leave the parking lot. Employee left prior to Officers’ arrival. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Plaza Dr. Report of two people trying to pass out flyers and sell items. Area checked with no contact.

EMS Assist – South Broad Street – In reference to an employee that was unresponsive on the floor of the store. Male has history of seizures. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Washington- In reference to a male riding a scooter with no helmet. Contact was made with the scooter on private property and advised of traffic laws.

Dispute – Felker Park – Couple in a verbal dispute over their child. Male walked his child to the playground, mother called and stated the child was being abducted. Upon arrival, it was discovered both parties are still married and have custody of the child. The child was still with the mother.

Juvenile Complaint – Felker Park – In reference to a juvenile not being able to locate his parents. Park staff advised the child was returned to his parents and they had already left the park prior to the officer’s arrival.

Traffic Stop – W Spring @ Jackson St, Male subject was arrested for reckless driving after reckless violations were observed on west Spring Street. The vehicle was towed by Taylors Wrecker Service.

Suspicious Person – E Washington St, male observed in the roadway wearing a hoody and back across his side. Contact was made to insure no criminal activity was afoot (entering autos) Male was identified.

Suspicious Vehicle – Edwards St, a vehicle with a driver-side door open was observed while on extra patrol. The vehicle was not occupied. The female came outside the residence and advised she had left the door open, all ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Michael Cir. – White Ford Focus with damage to the rear window. Contact was made with the homeowner who is aware of the damage.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St a subject called 911 in reference to a subject sitting in a dangerous spot. The subject was pushed to the sidewalk in a safer location.

Church Alarm – S Hammond, another alarm from First Christian Church. Walk through of the building was conducted, and no signs of suspicious activity

Suspicious Person – Named male subject was walking in the area of West Spring La Fiesta. The subject was sent on his way.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St male subject laying on ground turned over to med unit.

Violent Dispute – N. Broad Waffle House Two subject were fighting with a Waffle House waitress, One was arrested for obstruction, DOC, and Public Drunk, another was arrested DOC Public Drunk, obstruction, and Simple Battery.

10-96 – Radford Street – Male subject wishing to report emotional abuse from his possible current wife. He currently lives in Kentucky and she had been cheating on she and communicating with him in the psychological world (Telepathically.)

Juvenile Complaint – Plaza Drive Complainant stated that his juvenile son ran away from home. The son was located and returned to his father. No further action taken.

Fraud – West Spring St @ Home Depot; In reference to fraudulent charges on a business account. Report taken.

Agency Assist – W Marable Street- DFCS worker knocked on the door looking for a female subject, however she got no answer. She believed there to be people in the house. The subject was eventually contacted over the phone and she came out of the residence next door. No further action taken by officers.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring Street and Hwy 138- Motorcyclist on a black motorcycle driving recklessly and tailgating. Negative contact. No further action taken.

Other Law – E Spring Street, Taylors Wrecking- Complainant called because store manager would not release an excavator to him. Agreement was made between the two and the situation was resolved.

Stolen Trailer – MPD -Male subject called in reference to a trailer belonging to his company being stolen. Report taken.

Fraud – E.Marable Street – Reference two fraudulent checks manufactured to match actual checks sent out by the housing authority. Amounts totaling $9940 deposited from account. Report made.

Dispute – Maple Lane In reference to domestic dispute between male and female. Minor injuries on both parties with conflicting stories. Both parties claimed self-defense, no witness or video footage available. Parties’ separated and incident documented.

Mental Patient – East Church St; In reference to subject stating he’s having an argument over rent with his caretaker and is in crisis.

Juvenile Complaint – Tall Oaks East; In reference to threats made to complainant’s juvenile daughter. Both children and their parents were talked too. No threats made by either child seem credible.

Suspicious person – W Spring St; Arby’s: In reference to the complainant advising a subject was on location multiple times and was in the restroom for over 40 minutes. The subject was identified and was Criminally Trespassed. He left the business without incident.

Fraud – W Spring St; The Peachy Pet Parlor. In reference to a named subject reported a check he mailed to Florida for $1780.00 was altered to $2780 and was withdrawn from another person. Report taken.

Suspicious person – N Broad St; J&B Foodmart: In reference to the complainant advising a black male wearing a yellow T shirt was refusing to leave the store. Negative contact was made with the male subject.

Traffic Stop – at Hwy 11 and Walker Drive was stopped due to equipment violation and the vehicle was towed for no insurance.

Mental Patient – Gliding Lane in reference to a male subject having a mental health episode. He was transported to Piedmont Walton by his cousin.

Transport/Arrest – Dekalb County Jail. Subject transported from Dekalb County Jail to WCSO without incident.

Suspicious Person – in front of Fish in reference to a male subject sleeping in his wheelchair. Subject is homeless and has become an ongoing issue sleeping on the sidewalks. He was turned over to EMS.