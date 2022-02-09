MPD Reports: House and vehicle shot at in two separate incidents

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction

Suspicious Person – N Broad St; Coffee Camper: Subject on scene having a mental health episode. Subject was turned over to his mother where she stated she was taking him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Suspicious Person – Atha St. Juvenile was arrested for theft by taking a leaf blower from SSMHP. Under Miranda the juvenile admitted to stealing the leaf blower. Juvenile complaint form was completed, and juvenile was released to his mother.

Other Law – Towler St; In reference to an IPhone possibly being tracked by an unknown person. Complainant was advised to contact Apple.

Welfare Check – S. Broad St. John’s Supermarket; In reference to a vehicle on location with a toddler inside alone for approximately 20 mins. The caller advised that a male came out and left in the vehicle before Officer’s arrival.

Entering Auto – Sorrells St Two vehicles entered last date unknown if any items were taken. See report for photos of suspects.

Dispute – E Spring room 109. In reference to a female subject getting into a physical altercation with her boyfriend. The boyfriend was arrested for aggravated battery and she was transported to the hospital. See report for further.

Shots Fired – Cook Place Apts: In reference to gunshots being discharged at occupants of a vehicle. Vehicle was struck and no subjects were injured. Five spent shell casings were located. Report taken and CID notified.

Shots Fired – Cloverdale Dr. In reference to a residence being shot twice. No injuries were reported. Report taken and CID notified.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Highland Ave: In reference to complainant observing a female in a Jeep in the driveway on the Ring camera. Contact was made and the female appeared to be in an altered state of mind. The female was escorted to the hospital and a family member was contacted.

Traffic Stop – Breedlove Dr at Monroe Self Storage. Vehicle was stopped for multiple equipment violations. After investigation, the female passenger was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant out of Oglethorpe County. She was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken.

Suspicious person -Magnolia Ter Apt in reference to extra patrol for the playground because the management found needles and used condoms in the area. Two teenagers were found sitting on the playground and was asked to leave.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street. A female was placed under arrest for shoplifting.