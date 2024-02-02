MPD Reports: Husband reported missing after going out to doordash later located; mental health issues; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Loud music – Meadow Ct: In reference to complainant advising of loud music. Party was advised of local noise ordinance law.

Traffic/Arrest – Hwy 78 West Vehicle was stopped for Speeding 73/55 and the driver came back with a suspended license so she was arrested for driving while license suspended and speeding – transported to Monroe PD fingerprinted and released on citations.

Accident/Arrest – West Spring Street – In reference to a black charger reported driving recklessly striking Fixed Object, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Seatbelt Violation. He was fingerprinted and released on copies. Vehicle towed by Taylors, see Gears.

Missing Person – Baron Dr – Reference to the complainant’s husband leaving to door dash on 1/20/24 and haven’t been able to make contact with him since. He was placed on GCIC as a missing person. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Gwinnett County Jail – Subject was located in Gwinnett County with a failure to maintain warrants out of Monroe. She was picked up and transported to Walton County Jail.

Suspicious Person – Chestnut Ln- Reference to complainant seeing a hispanic male walking through her yard. Area was checked with negative contact.

Damage to Property – N. Madison Ave. – Subject reported his driver side tire blew out on Hwy

78 near Unisa Dr. causing him to hit a concrete barrier causing damage to the driver side of his vehicle. Report taken.

Fraud Report – Blaine St. – Female subject wanted to report financial transaction card fraud. She was not sure if $1100 was taken at Walmart or not. After listening to what happened I advised the complainant to gather further information and possibly report to the county if the incident did not happen at Walmart.

Missing Person – 138 and Michael Etchison – Male subject from previous call located and he was OK. Removed from GCIC as missing.

EMS Assist – S Hammond Dr- In reference an an elderly female falling and hitting her head in the parking lot. Turned over to EMS.

Damage to Property – Blaine St. – The complainant advised a pothole on 78 WB underneath the Hwy 11 Bridge damaged his passenger side front tire. Report taken

Dispute – N. Broad St. Quality Inn – Nonviolent family dispute that occurred in the KFC parking lot and continued to room at Quality Inn. Remedies advised.

Agency Assist – South Broad Street in – in reference to meet with the Department of Family Services in reference to a Temporary Protection Order was taking out on the husband.

Mental Patient – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton – Female subject called in reference to her adult son not taking his medicine. Remedies advised.

Dispute – W Spring St; Murphys Gas – In reference to the complainant and an unknown male arguing over a gas pump.

Other Law – E Spring St – In reference to male subject stating that he had just gotten out of jail and that some of his mail was missing. He also wanted to report witnessing a drug deal at 124 Glen Iris Dr. He was given a courtesy ride to 788B Ridge Rd. in order to stay the night with a friend. Report taken.

Other Law – GW Carver Homes In reference to complainant’s mother stuck behind a locked door in her residence. She was in no distress. Contact made with Housing Authority maintenance who stated he would respond immediately.

Dispute – Nelson St; – In reference to a possible dispute on location. Contact made with a male subject. He advised all was okay and that he and his landlord had been verbally arguing. No physical dispute occurred.

Dispute – Etten Ct – In reference to a male and female subject disputing on location. Insufficient probable cause to believe a crime had occurred that evening. Report taken, remedies advised.

Other Law – NAPA Auto: In reference to a flag down by a couple who stated their adult son wasthreatening suicide. Contact was made with the son who decided to be transported to Advantage for evaluation.

Mental Issue – Windsor Dr – Complainant advised he had witches in his house. Complainant voluntarily went to Piedmont Walton to be evaluated.

Suspicious Vehicle – Unisia Dr/Hwy 78- In reference to a vehicle in the turning lane broke down/abandoned. Contact was made with the vehicle owner who advised he was at work and would move the vehicle later this date. Due to the vehicle obstructing traffic, the vehicle was removed by Taylors.

