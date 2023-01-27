MPD Reports: ID of suspect involved in officer involved shooting in California located in Monroe; Cell phone possibly involved in a carjacking located

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 12 – 19, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Bridgeport Ln – The trunk of a passenger car was observed open, and the doors of the vehicle were also left unlocked. Nothing appeared damaged with the vehicle. Officer had negative contact with the residents, the trunk was re-secured.

Found Property – Camptown Gardens- In reference to a cell phone being located in the parking lot, unable to identify the owner. Logged into evidence for safe keeping.

Burglary – W.Creek circle in reference to vacant residence, forced entry to back door and damage to countertop. Unknown suspect. report made

Agency Assist – Walker Driver – Reference to an ID found in the vehicle of a suspect involved in an officer involved shooting out of CA. No contact made with the subject by listed phone number or address.

Found Property – West Spring St/Mountain View Dr -While conducting a foot patrol in the area officers located a cell phone on the ground. The phone was placed in evidence due to possible involvement in an attempted carjacking.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – N Broad St at Waffle House- Vehicle stopped for equipment violations/seat belt. Female passenger was arrested for Dangerous Drugs Warrant out of DeKalb, Ala. She transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – 78 East at Edmondson Rd- Female subect stopped for multiple traffic violations. She was arrested for driving without a license and turned over to the staff at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Ridge Rd- In reference to a third party complaint of a possibly physical dispute in the parking lot, all parties were gone when officers arrived.

EMS Assist – Ridge View- In reference to a 66-year-old Male subject intoxicated attempting to check himself in.

Entering Auto – Perry Street – reference an entering auto that occurred last night, the victim stated her firearm was stolen from her son’s vehicle at the above location. Son stated firearm was the only thing stolen, non-forced entry. Victim unable to find serial number for firearm, was described as a black Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun. Unable to list on GCIC at this time.

Suspicious Person – N Midland Ave; Advance Finance. In reference to juveniles on bicycles asking women for money. Negative contact made.

Dispute – Towler St in reference to a dispute between a female and a male over child custody. Remedies advised.

Dispute – W Marable St. In reference to complainant advising her son was yelling at her due to her sweeping his safety pins up out of the floor. Remedies advised.

Assault – Green St: In reference to female subject from dispute above advising her ex-boyfriend pushed her 16-year-old daughter. Report taken and remedies advised.

Traffic Stop/Foot Pursuit – S Broad St; Walgreens: In reference to the female driver running a stop sign on S Madison and Davis St. A traffic stop was initiated and she fled on foot. Another female took possession of the vehicle and fled where she abandoned the vehicle at Felker park. She was taken into custody on warrants for Obstruction and Possession of a schedule II. Warrants were secured for the other female subject on Obstruction and a stop sign violation.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St; John’s Market. In reference to a named mentally ill male subject acting out in an odd manner. He was escorted off the property.

Damage to property – Glen Wood Dr. No contact was made with homeowner, called in by neighbor who advised juveniles in a Dodge pickup put fireworks in the mailbox and damaged the mailbox. Report taken for documentation

Suspicious Person – Walgreens in reference to a previous call. The subject was advised to leave the property. All ok.

Dispute call – Rosewood Ln. Temporary Protection Order and Eviction process explained to female subject against her boyfriend, who was gone when officers arrived, in reference to a verbal dispute.

Abandoned Vehicle – Investigated abandoned vehicle behind 10-25 Church. Owner lost her keys, will be coming back with another set.

Juvenile Complaint – Oak St- Female juvenile refusing to go to school. She agreed to go to school upon arrival.

Wanted Person – Davis Street; In reference to female subject being on location with an outstanding warrant. Subject arrested and transported to WCSO.

Extra Patrol – Davis St -Extra patrol requested at night and during weekends due to juveniles hanging out on the property.

Follow-Up – West Spring Street; Walmart- Female complainant providing further information on her stolen debit card. Report taken.

Follow-Up – Lacy street – reference to the entering auto occurring on 01/15/2023. Serial Number to stolen firearm obtained, placed onto GCIC.

Follow up – Blaine Street regarding accident report 23M001012. Advised subject to contact Officer to revise report. Added what subject told me in supplemental report.

Disabled Vehicle – Double Springs Church Rd @ MAHS; In response to a stranded motorist. We assisted the driver by changing her tire.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St; McDonalds: In reference to complainant advising a jeep with no license plate was acting erratic in the drive thru line. Negative contact was made.