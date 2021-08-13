MPD Reports: If you have an outstanding warrant, maybe don’t litter when driving through Monroe

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 29 – Aug. 5, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Civil Issue – Domino’s Pizza – In reference to the complainant stating she believes that her vehicle was stolen by a tow truck company. After taking the report, approximately 45 minutes later the complainant called and requested for a follow up to advise that her car has been found and is at the dealership where it was supposed to be.

Traffic Offense – N Broad St @ Valero: Alabama resident arrested for an outstanding Henry County warrant following a traffic stop for littering.

Damage to Property – Magnolia Ter. in reference to a subject spray-painting obscenity on trash can. Report taken.

Theft – Maple St in reference to $40 being taken from the complainant. Comp also advised he was assaulted a week prior from the same female subject.

Stolen Car – W. Spring St. Complainant located their vehicle in the parking lot prior to officer arrival. The complainant’s vehicle was not stolen.

Assault – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton. In reference to a juvenile that was assaulted at Hammock Park. The offender is unknown at this time. Report taken.

Threats – Lacy St. Met with caller. She advised her boyfriend stole her phone and made threats to her. She was unable to tell me how he threatened her or provide a phone number to the phone that was allegedly stolen. She did have a phone with her.

Fire Assist – W Spring St / McDonalds: In reference to a grill fire. Scene turned over to Monroe FD.

Unknown Law – G W Carver. In reference to a female subject locking herself in a bathroom and not responding. Upon officer arrival, the subject was alert and refused all treatment.