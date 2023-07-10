MPD Reports: If you have a warrant and you pick up your son’s car following his traffic violation, or you jay walk, you could end up in jail

The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period June 29 – July 6, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Criminal Trespass – Tall Oaks E; Neighborhood Security manager called about a possible squatter in the residence. No one was found inside the residence nor were there any signs of forced entry.

Damage to Property – Lacy Street; Complainant called about his back car window being busted out. Nothing stolen, report taken.

Fire Assist – Pine Park St, Assisted Walton County Fire. Residents evacuated until the scene was deemed safe by the fire department.

Damage to Property – Monroe Police Department – Named subject reported his vehicle being damaged by Taylor’s wrecker service when it was impounded on the previous day. Report taken, remedies advised.

Found Property – W Spring St; Murphy USA- Wallet found, negative contact with owner. The wallet was placed in evidence for safekeeping.

Suspicious person – Green Street – Reference female on location who is not supposed to be there. On arrival observed that the residence was completely boarded up, no contact made.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Davis St -Driver stopped for window, passenger was arrested for outstanding warrants, felony obstruction, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Suspicious Person – W Spring Street, Truist Bank- Complainant called about an individual trying to pull money out with a false name. The individual was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Dispute – Hill St – Verbal dispute between complainant and wife. Complainant is elderly with serious dementia. No signs of physical violence. Situation mediated.

Harassment Report – S Madison Ave; Walton County Sheriff’s Office – Female subject complaining about someone making a police report about her. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Jessica Way- in reference to one male striking another in the stomach with his foot. Warrant was taken for Simple Battery.

Entering Auto – South Broad: Hardees- In reference to a passerby subject calling in about a male in a white shirt possibly breaking into cars in the parking lot. Negative contact, area check done.

Loud Music – Michael Cir patrol of area negative contact with loud music.

EMS Assist – Hill St: In reference to a male subject’s blood sugar above normal levels. EMS advised he needed to go to the Hospital but refused multiple times.

Theft of Services – W. Spring St. (Waffle House) Subject walked into the Waffle House, ordered an All Star Meal and then walked out of the Waffle House without paying for his meal. He was charged with Theft of Services and Criminal trespassing from the Waffle House at W. Spring St.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78E at W Spring St Exit. In reference to a male subject being arrested for reckless driving. His mother arrived to pick up the vehicle and was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of MPD. The vehicle was towed and the son was released on citations. His mother was transported to WCSO jail without further incident. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – Breedlove Dr – In reference to a female subject on location in a Manic State – she was admitted to Ridgeview without incident.

Civil Issue – Carver Pl; Complainant reported her boyfriend took her vehicle with her permission and hadn’t returned. She then stated she was okay upon law enforcements arrival.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St @ Matson Food Mart- Named subject was observed crossing N Broad St well outside of a crosswalk while traffic was extremely heavy. Contact was made with him and he was advised of the correct way to cross the roadway. He had a probation warrant out of WCSO and taken into custody.

Other Law – W Spring St – In reference to a female subject inquiring about 1013. She was advised it means she can’t leave the hospital.

Mental Patient – Breedlove Dr Ridgeview – In reference to a female patient being combative on location, transported to Piedmont Walton on 1013.

Road Rage – Hwy 138 & W. Spring. Report of vehicle trying to get another to pull over. Vehicles were gone prior to officers’ arrival and complainant did not wish to meet.

Juvenile Complaint – West Spring St – In reference to a juvenile walking near the roadway. Juvenile was given a ride to his residence.

Suspicious person – W Spring St – In reference to a named subject on location causing a disturbance with the employee. He walked out of the store without paying for his newspaper, in lieu of charges, the employee advised that she wanted him criminally trespassed.

Domestic Dispute – Sorrels St A- Complainant asked that her mother not be allowed on the property. Contact was made with the mother who was advised not to go on the property anymore. All ok.

Juvenile Complaint – Susies. Female subject reported her son walking away. He was spoken to and remedies were advised to the mother.

Lost Item – South Broad St in reference to the complainant lost his pistol and does not know where he lost his pistol at. The complainant was was sent to the Sheriff’s Office because he resides in Between.

Traffic Stop – S Madison and E Fambrough – Vehicle stopped for window tint and defective equipment, the passenger was arrested for active warrants out of Walton County

Missing Person – Breedlove Drive in reference to a a person who was at the location and was listed missing on GCIC. The agency was notified that he was placed Virgil on GCIC and was confirmed through dispatch.

Warrant – Sorrels St – Named subject on location and taken into custody on a warrant.

Theft Report – Walmart. A named female took unknown amount of items from the store and left when confronted by loss prevention. Report complete and warrants are to be completed for theft by taking.

Fraud Report – Lacy St. – In reference to a subject having unauthorized Jail ATM transactions on her bank statement. Report taken.

Dispute – Hubbard St – Subject stated that a young female possibly entered her vehicle. Nothing was taken from the vehicle, the young female denied entering the vehicle. Report taken.

Domestic Dispute – Bridgeport – Two subjects on location physically fighting. One was determined to be the predominant aggressor, she was placed under arrest for FV-Simple Battery, also had an outstanding warrant out of WCSO