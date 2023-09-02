MPD Reports: Illegal parked vehicle results in arrest of murder suspect; debit card and cash apps used to steal funds from co-worker

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 17 – 24, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Civil Dispute – Turner St- In reference to family on location to get belongings that belonging to a relative who passed.

Dispute – W Spring St; Pizza Hut – In reference to the mother of an employee disputing with management over how her daughter is treated. Subject was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Theft – E Church St. – Complainant left two pairs of shoes out on the recycling cart/bin. The shoes were taken. Report taken

Dispute – W Creek Cir – Verbal dispute between male and a female. The male was gone when police arrived, report taken

Fraud – W Tall Oaks – In reference to the complainants’ Wells Fargo card being used to make online purchases. Report taken.

Dispute – Planet Fitness- Dispute between the complainant and her aunt, over her mom and aunt not liking the complainant’s boyfriend. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Vehicle -Hammond Park – Male and Female in a white pickup truck “talking.” I advised both that the park closes after dark. Verbal warnings provided.

Suspicious Vehicle – Reed St @ Reed Ct: Vehicle illegally parked in the roadway, occupied in front of residences. Contact was made and driver refused to identify himself. Driver was arrested and charged with illegal parking, loitering, obstruction, possession of schedule II narcotics, and possession of drug related objects. Subject was later identified by officers as Harold Alvarez with warrants out of Los Angeles for murder, Florida for attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery, as well as Douglasville GA for multiple felony narcotic charges and Gwinnett County for Failure to appear on multiple traffic offenses.

Suspicious Person – Felker Park -Staff called in reference to a white male sleeping in the area of the boys and girls club. Individual was gone when officers arrived.

Theft – 620 Unisia Dr; Hitachi – Reference to a named female’s unauthorized use of a co-workers debit card by adding it to one cash app account and then sending herself money to another cash app account. The female was arrested, fingerprinted, and taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Hammond Dr; Crawford and Boyle- Vehicle parked in parking lot unoccupied unknown where driver went. Contact made with the registered owner who was having the roof replaced. Vehicle okay to remain on location per authorized representative.

Suspicious Vehicle – Highway 138; Chik Fil A- Tan Jeep Cherokee with unsecured infant. Vehicle was stopped in the parking lot, and the child was secured in an approved restraint system.

Harassment – 140 Blaine Street, Monroe PD- Complainant wanted to make a report about being harassed by her son’s grandmother. Contact was made with the subject via telephone. Civil remedies advised to both parties.

Firearms – Ammons Bridge Rd: Complainant advised they heard approximately x3 gunshots behind their residence. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Dispute – Overlook crest: In reference to the complainant advised another subject’s dog defecated on her lawn and was refusing to remove it. Upon arrival, both parties were separated and remedies were advised.

Theft Report – S Broad St In reference to the complainant advising her ex- roommate possibly stole her laptop when he moved back in July. She could not provide any information pertaining to her laptop. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Jessica Way – In reference to the complainant advising her Iphone 14 was stolen from her vehicle on this date possibly around 1500-2100 hours. Report taken.

Dispute – South Madison – Reference to complainant claiming someone stole something from her. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the complainant.

Threats – Unisia Dr; Hitachi- Reference to a named former employee who wrote a note about killing people he did not like. He then ran out of the business when he was terminated. Staff wished to trespass him but he was not located on scene.

Suspicious person – E Spring St @ Bulldog tire: In reference to a named subject on location with an active probation violation warrant through Carroll County. He was taken into custody and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Animal Complaint – Perry Street – In reference to two large K9s biting the subject. Animal Control denied responding. Advised caller to call during regular business hours. Subject okay denied EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle – Henson Dr. In reference to a named subject being on location waiting for Nucor’s gate to open for work. No action taken.