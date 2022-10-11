MPD Reports: Incidents of deer and vehicle collisions on roadway; school issues; mental health and disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 29 – Oct. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Cook St; Nothing of value taken. Car door handle damage reported. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street (Little Caesars). In reference to a named subject laying on the sidewalk in front of the store. He agreed to relocate. All ok.

Traffic Stop – East Spring St and Monroe Motor Inn. In reference to 2021 decal, vehicle came back with no valid Insurance. Vehicle towed by Jay’s. Verbal warning given.

Theft Report – Double Springs Church Road MAHS, student reported his cell phone was taken from school.

Child Custody – Double Spring Church Road MAHS, Father wanted to check child out of school child refused to leave with father. Report taken

Damage to Property – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Complainant advising her vehicle was struck at Walmart on 09/17. Report taken.

Utility Problem – Walker Dr. Telecom wires hanging in the roadway. Turned over to Utilities, roadway is clear.16

Mental Patient – E Marable St- Complainant advising her grandfather would not get into the car with her. He was given a ride to his residence.

Traffic Stop – HWY 11 at Mayfield Dr. Vehicle was stopped for Hands free law. After investigation the driver was arrested for Hands free law, Defective equipment, and driving without a valid driver’s license. The driver was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Vehicle removed by Taylor’s. Report taken.

Dispute – Tanglewood Ln; – Woman reported that a named male subject physically assaulted her, snatched her car keys, and then fled after a dispute. She stated she did not want to press charges.

Dispute – Custom Way- Female and male subject verbally disputing, parties separated and report taken.

Public-Intox – Longhorns. Subject on location intoxicated. Concerned citizen was able to give a ride home.

Dispute – Cook Pl. Heavily Intoxicated roommates disputing. Parties separated.

Damage to property – Nelson Street in reference to female on location who broke her front window trying to get into her locked residence. No current dispute on location. All ok.

Theft – Wheel House Ln in reference to a named female subject stating her prescribed medications were taken. Report taken.

Suicide attempt – Olympian Way in reference to subject overdosing on heart medication. Call turned over to Walton County EMS. All ok.

Dispute – Unisia Dr in reference to an argument over tractor trailer parking. Report taken.

Disturbing peace – Carwood Dr in reference to an anonymous caller complaining of loud music in the area. Area checked, negative contact.

Injured Animal – Highway 78 / Walton Truck Stop. Injured deer on side of the roadway. Negative contact.

Dispute – S Broad St. Southside MHP Trl 117. Female subject was not wanted on location and was advised to leave the property.

Animal Complaint – W Spring St; Moes- Complainant advising brown and white canine was left inside a vehicle. The canine was out of the vehicle upon arrival, and all was okay.

Animal Complaint – W Spring St / Highway 78 Exit ramp. Deer hit on roadway. One shot was used to put it out of service.

Dispute – E Spring St; Popeyes- Employees called to report a dispute between a customer and staff. The female subject was gone when officers arrived.