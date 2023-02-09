MPD Reports: Increased incidents of people asking for money; juveniles fighting; suicide and threats to stab family and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 26 – Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

DOA – W Spring St: Piedmont Walton- In reference to a male going into Piedmont Walton to receive treatment, while there he went into the restroom where he was later found unresponsive on the floor. ER staff attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful, Walton County Corner arrived on scene and advised his death was due to natural causes (Heart Attack). CID was notified of the incident.

Prowler – Turner St. Complainant stated that someone was at the back door trying to turn the doorknob. The backyard was checked no contact with anyone was made.

Harassing Phone Calls – Subject stated that a number called him and when he called back with no answer, he called back a second time and they hung up.

Loud Music – Buckingham Ct, large party blaring music like it a concert. Subjects were advised to turn the music off.

Welfare Check – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix: Two adults and three children at the entrance of Publix, Adults asking for money and food holding sign, Subject advised to move from the area.

Missing person – MLK Jr. Blvd: Tractor Supply- In reference to the complainant’s husband being discharged from the hospital and wandering around an area which he was unfamiliar. The complainant later called back stating she located her husband and wished to cancel.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave: Subject walking on S. Madison Avenue was allegedly intoxicated. Subject was located and found not intoxicated and advised to go home.

Suspicious Vehicle – Marable Ln- In reference to vehicles parked on the complainant’s yard, contact was made with the owners who moved them.

Prowler – Knight St. – Complainant stating that someone is knocking down the fence around their trailer. The fence was found to belong to a company, not the complainant,

Dispute – Green St. – In reference to a male subject having a mental health episode and having to be physically restrained by family members on scene until police arrived. He was 10-13 in lieu of charges.

Disorderly Conduct – W, Creek Cir. Multiple subjects were at the residence being loud, disturbing the peace. Three of the subjects on scene were criminally trespassed from the location. Report taken.

Dispute – Carwood Drive in reference to the caller claimed her mother pointed a gun at her. Due to lack of evidence, the caller and the mother were separated for the day.

Warrant Attempt – W Marable St – In reference to locating a male subject negative contact.

Juvenile Complaint – Boys and Girls Club. In reference to juveniles hitting each other. The juveniles involved were siblings and were sent home.

Suicide Threat – Baron Drive. Subject had a 10-13 order signed by Mobile Crisis unit after threatening to stab his family. He was transported by MPD to Piedmont Walton.

Dispute – Cook Pl – In reference to a verbal dispute between two female subjects. One was arrested for obstruction and taken to Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – W Sprint St Murphys USA – In reference to a male subject on location asking people for money. He was criminally trespassed from the location per the managers’ request.

Juvenile Problem – Pine Park. In reference to Juveniles on the complainant’s car. Juveniles were advised to stay of the vehicle.

Animal Complaint – Gatewood Way- In reference to a stray dog on location. Turned over to Animal Control.

Found Property – H&R Block- In reference to a suit case in the woods behind the dumpster. The suitcase appeared to of been in the woods for a long time. It contained VHS tapes.

Trespassing – West Spring Street – In reference to a male subject again asking customers for money. Upon Officer arrival, he was observed at Murphys. He was taken into custody for criminal trespass.

Welfare Check – S. Broad; 216. In reference to a female resident being 10-13 the previous week and nobody being able to get in contact with her. Contact was made with her and she stated she did not wish to be contacted by her daughter and did not need medical attention.