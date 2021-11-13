MPD Reports: Injured animal, fraud, disputes and dementia patient gets into the wrong car

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 4 – 11, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Injured Animal – Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard & Highway 78 East exit. In reference to an injured deer. The deer was dispatched via the officer’s service pistol and removed from the scene by the complainant.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street (Home Depot). In reference to an elderly female in the complainant’s vehicle. Contact was made with the woman in the vehicle. She is a Dementia patient and was having trouble remembering what car she was in, and other important details. She was transported to Piedmont Walton, and a request for driver evaluation form completed.

Dispute – West Spring Street (Haven Inn). In reference to a dispute over the amount owed for a room. The complainant did not agree with the amount of deposit being refunded. Situation mediated.

Stolen Vehicle – West Spring Street (Walmart). In reference to a 2011 Ford Edge. The complainant called back prior to the officer’s arrival and advised the vehicle had been in the parking lot.

Fraud – S Broad St – John’s Supermarket. A woman was on location attempting to cash a fraudulent check. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the jail. Warrants to be taken for forgery.

Other Law – N Broad Street – Scoops in reference to owner wanting a criminal trespass notice voided. Report made.

Traffic Stop -Alcovy St/Ammons Bridge -A female driver was arrested for driving while unlicensed.

Dispute – King St Officers made contact at Apt B, occupants advised they did not call 911 all appeared ok, Officers also checked Apt A, they also advised they did not call 911.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138 at W Spring, A driver was stopped for equipment violation, PC search conducted due to marijuana odor. The driver was arrested and charged with: Suspended License, Poss of marijuana. and tag light.

Theft Report – at Walton Press in reference to two vehicles Catalytic Converters being stolen. Report taken.

Dispute – Chestnut Ln – Complainant stated that her friend assaulted her and a child that was on location, as well as stole her cell phone. The suspect fled the location before police arrived. Report taken.