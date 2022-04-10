MPD Reports: Injured person transported to the hospital after falling out of hammock; man calls MPD to ensure government stays out of his life

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 31 – April 7, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Unknown Law -Hitachi -A man called stating “tell the people in charge to keep an eye on the plant, and keep this line recorded.” After making contact with management, we determined the subject was a new employee. Contact was made with the subject who stated he wanted the government to stay out of his life and stop tracking him by his license plate. He was terminated on the spot and escorted from the grounds without incident.

Sexually Assault – Georgia Ave. DFCS; In reference to a juvenile that was sexually assaulted in Morgan Co. DFCS was advised that they would have to file the report with Morgan Co. Both Victim and suspect reside in Morgan.

Dispute – Johns Supermarket -Verbal argument in parking lot. Both parties were gone when officers arrive. One suspect allegedly threatened to shoot the other. Unknown subjects.

Enter Auto – North Broad St in reference to a vehicle that had items taken from it. Report taken.

Traffic Offense – Community Ct & Norris St In reference to the subject being arrested for driving without a license.

Dispute – Lakeview Dr, third party called about a dispute between a husband/wife and a firearm being discharged. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined the dispute was verbal only and no one at the address fired a weapon.

Juvenile Complaint – Store House Ct, complainant had eggs thrown at her car.

Child Custody – Milledge Ave. Comp called about ex not telling her where her child is. This weekend is the Exs custody weekend.

Traffic Stop – Good Hope Rd @ Unisia Drive, violation observed in the City Limits, Obstructed license plate and canceled registration. The subject was arrested due to a probation violation warrant through Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and transported to the WC jail without incident.

Damage to Property – Complainant called due to her estranged husband damaging her vehicle. Warrant taken for Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd.

Suspicious Vehicle -Stone Creek SUBDIV pool house parking lot. Vehicle on location with TN license plate. Contraband observed in plain view. Vehicle was rental through enterprise. Contact was made with the rental company; they advised the vehicle had not been leased to anyone. Due to contraband in plain view, the vehicle was unlocked. Loose marijuana was collected along with marijuana plastic bags were removed from the vehicle and secured into evidence. Named person resides at Stonecreek. He was awoken due to paper work with his name on it being in the vehicle. He was advised not to leave illegal substances in plain view and to park his vehicle in his driveway. Vehicle was parked at the pool house.

Traffic Offense – East Church St & Landers St in reference to a black SUV on the roadway with a headlight out. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

EMS Assist – Church Street at Hammock Park. In reference to a subject falling out of a hammock onto their neck. Subject transported by Walton EMS.