MPD Reports: Inmate tries to grab gun from deputy; quick change scam at Monroe Pavilion store; motorcycle pursuit and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 8 – 15, 2023.

Entering Auto – Perry Street in reference to an entering auto occurred sometime on 06/06/23. A purse that contained license, credit cards and a Glock 19 was stolen.

Civil Dispute – Hill St- In reference to the complainant wanting to get items from the house but his girlfriend would not let him. Once officers were on location the complainant’s girlfriend allowed him in the residence to retrieve his items.

Dispute – West Spring Street – In reference to a male subject refusing to leave from the ER room once discharged. The subject refused all options to leave and was taken into custody for criminal trespass.

Threats – Baron Dr in reference to a female subject received threatening text messages from another through a third party.

Damage to Property – Tanglewood Ln – In reference to a plastic flower pot that was melted and the complainant stated it was an individual that was sitting on her porch last date.

Juvenile Problem – Forest St- In reference to a dispute between a male subject and his younger brother. Report taken, situation mediated.

Other Law – Green Street – In reference to a female juvenile who had ran away from another jurisdiction. Contact was made with the grandmother who picked the juvenile up from the Police Department.

Damage To Property – Blaine Street – In reference to the complainants being damaged within the past month. Report was made for insurance purposes.

Other Law – Bryant Rd; Athens Tech- Follow up in reference to a sexual assault that took place last date.

Harassment – E Spring Street, white female on location acting strange according to the complainant. Female was filming the employees and then left the location and watched the store from across the street. Female subject was gone when officers arrived, Tag number was attached to the report. Complainant wished for the subject to be criminally trespassed if she returned.

Damage to Property – N Broad Street, Scoops. Window damaged by juveniles throwing a ball. Report taken.

Fleeing and Eluding – OIC observed a Silver Charger, black racing stripes, with purple under glow and a dark in color sports bike. Subjects were riding side by side. Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in which the subject on the bike fled. Pursuit was canceled at Hwy 78 just before Cedar Ridge. No tag was displayed on the bike.

Other Law – W Spring St, Complainant called due to a male stranger approaching her multiple times in the store. Complainant did not know the male subject and feared he was a human trafficker. Report taken.

Dispute – E Spring St, verbal dispute between a husband and wife over the husband possibly having an affair. Situation meditated.

Juvenile Complaint – S Broad St Male juvenile ran away from home around 2236 hours possibly to his girlfriend’s residence. Juvenile male was added to GCIC as a runaway. Officers attempted an in SHMP for the subject, however not on location.

Suspicious Person – Glen Iris, third party called about subjects moving out of a residence. Upon arrival tenant was in fact moving out of the residence.

County Assist – Piedmont Walton, Walton County deputy asked for MPD rapid response due to an inmate fighting with him for the Deputy’s firearm.

Traffic Stop/Foot Chase/Narcotics – E Church St and Baron Drive. Officer attempted to stop a black Nissan passenger car with a drive out tag. Subjects pulled into the yard of E Church Street and fled on foot. Perimeter was set up in the area of Claywill Circle and Chestnut Lane. Two cell phones were recovered from the vehicle and were placed into evidence. Over a pound of marijuana was also removed from the vehicle. Receipts from businesses were also turned into evidence. Subject operating the vehicle goes by the name of “T Man”.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St and Breedlove, traffic stop due to an obstructed tag. Driver admitted to obstructing the license plate due to registration being expired over a year and no insurance. Vehicle was impounded by Taylors Wrecker Service.

Dispute – Highway 78; Waffle House- Subject fired from Waffle House refusing to leave and causing a disturbance. The situation was mediated and the subject left without incident.

Suspicious Person – Piedmont Walton – Female subject found outside of Piedmont Walton Physicians center in a confused and disoriented state. She had a history of Bipolar disorder and drug use. She was transferred to the Advantage clinic in Athens without incident.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Family Dollar- Staff reporting a white female and black male subject walked out of store with merchandise they did not pay for. Report taken.

911 Hang Up – Ridge Rd @ Skyline Trace Apartments; In reference to management calling about a male causing trouble with other tenants. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Green St. Female suspect was observed on foot. Contact was made with the female who admitted to committing theft by shoplifting. She was arrested for Theft by Shoplifting and fingerprinted at MPD before being released on copy of citation.

Agency Assist – Springer Lane; In reference to DFCS on location attempting to make contact with the homeowner. Negative contact.

Theft – Pavilion Pkwy @ Butter’d Udder; In reference to a black male presenting a $100 dollar bill and then taking the bill plus additional money from the attendant. Report taken.

Theft – W Spring Street, Walmart- Complainant lost wallet while checking out at Walmart. Video footage and parking lot checked. No wallet found, report taken.