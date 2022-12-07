MPD Reports: Intoxicated man in wrong house thought it was his; cat killed by neighbors dog; fire in kitchen at Captain D’s

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Attempt – Bryant Rd. in reference to a female subject advising her ex-husband was on location and had multiple warrants. The male subject was taken into custody after a brief fight. He was was arrested for obstruction and aggravated assault warrant through Jackson County.

Warrant Attempt – Sorrells St. in reference to units looking for a named subject who has active felony warrants. Negative contact.

Suspicious person – Sporty Ln; In reference to a named subject being at the complainant’s residence thinking it was his. He was intoxicated and given a ride to his correct residence located on Custom Way.

EMS Assist – Birch St; In reference to a male subject falling on the floor unable to get up. He was assisted off the floor and turned over to EMS.

911 Hang Up – Springer Ln: Female disputing with a male. The male had active warrant from Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested without incident.

Sexual Assault – High School Ave: Female subject stated that her brother was kissing her. She did not want to press charges against her brother. She just wanted the police to be made aware of what happened.

Fire Assist – West Spring Street: In reference to a fire in the kitchen of Captain D’s. Scene turned over to Monroe FD, all ok.

Damage to property – Amber Trail: in reference to vehicle sideswiped while parked on the side of the roadway.

Warrant Service – Cook Place: Warrant Service on a named subject. K9 Debo was deployed to search the residence. Negative contact.

Dispute – Walker Drive; In reference to neighbors disputing. Subjects on location disputing with an unknown black male in the roadway. Subject was gone when officers arrived. All okay.

Domestic Dispute – Old Mill Point; in reference to a male and female. on location disputing over money and property. Parties separated; report taken.

Animal Complaint – Carwood Drive: In reference to the complainant’s cat being killed by her neighbor’s dog in her yard. Animal control notified and report taken.

Speeding – Gliding Ln- Anonymous complaint about speeding green dirt bike up and down roadway. Negative contact with any speeding vehicles.

Civil Issue – Sander Furniture: Report taken for civil issue involving a repossessed vehicle.

Damage to Property – Wal-Mart. Complainant stated she returned from shopping to find someone had drawn a letter on the rear window in the dirt. She was advised to wipe it off. All OK.

Suspicious person – George Walton Academy: Complainant advised of two vehicles with approximately four subjects in the student parking lot. The area was checked, and negative contact made.