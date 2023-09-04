MPD Reports: Intoxicated man injured when he fell on a pickle jar; hands free violation results in arrest for no license

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 24 – 31, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Bridgeport Lane – Reference to a vehicle being broken into at some hours of the night. Items taken were cash and cards from wallet. No noticeable damage to the vehicle from entry points.

Stolen Vehicle – East Fambrough St – Subject called in reference to her 2018 Silver KIA Optima was stolen overnight. Report taken, vehicle placed on GCIC and Flock.

Entering Auto – Blaine St – Subject reporting her vehicle was entered while she was walking on the track of the old high school. Camera footage was reviewed and the claim was discovered to be unfounded.

Damage to Property – E Spring St. – Reference to a complainant stating his vehicle had been damaged while he was inside, in his appointment. Other vehicle was GTA

Damage to Property – N Broad St; Golden Pantry- UHaul truck vs pole in parking lot. Report in GEARS.

Dispute – SOUTH BROAD; Hardee’s -Reference to two employees having a verbal dispute,Situation mediated.

Dispute – Lacy St., – Reference to dispute between neighbors, potential weapons shown in threat but not used. No evidence of crime to make an arrest. Remedies advised for both parties

Followup – Blaine Street, MPD- Complainant came to the PD to pick up a police report. She was assisted accordingly.

Traffic stop/Arrest) S. Broad St/W. Church. Vehicle stopped for hands free device. Driver was placed under arrest for driving without a license. He was released a copy of the citation.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pavilion Pkwy – Ford F150 gray doing burnouts in the bottom of the parking lot, no vehicle was found doing burnouts other vehicles were sitting in the parking lot and were advised to clear the area.

911 Hang-up – Mill Stone Bluff. In reference to a possible fight outside this location. Subjects had a verbal dispute over and were gone before officers arrived.

Entering auto – E Church St; Amicis. In reference to a male subject reporting his vehicle being broken into and his Glock 21 and Taurus G2 were stolen. SN could not be provided, report taken.

Missing Person – East Spring – In reference to a male subject leaving the home looking for cigarettes. Subject was located by Perry Street and returned home.

Suspicious vehicle – Barrett St at 2nd St. In reference to a male and female trespassing and littering inside of the woods. Subjects were warned and sent on their way after cleaning up their trash.

Dispute – Perry St & Green St: In reference to the complainant advising another subject owed him money. Both parties were separated, and remedies were advised.

EMS assist – E Fambrough St; In reference to a male subject being intoxicating and falling on a pickle jar causing lacerations to his person. Report taken. TOT EMS, follow up conducted at Piedmont-Walton. Non prosecution waiver signed by the subject.

Follow up – Green St; In reference to a named subject on location with an active probation warrant through Gwinnett County. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Chestnut Cupboard- in reference to a black male subject in his 40s living in the U Haul that is parked behind the building. The owner wishes to press charges against the unknown subject.

EMS Assist – Landers St- In reference to a female having a seizure and a k9 on location that would possibly bite. K9 secured in a room before arrival. Turned over to EMS.

Hit and Run – Truist Bank. Unknown vehicle backed into another vehicle on location. Pending investigation.

Traffic Stop – Davis Street at Wall Street, traffic stop conducted due to a moving violation. Vehicle searched due to marijuana odor. Front seat passenger had an active Parole Violation warrant. Warrant was confirmed and he was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Dispute – Sycamore Ct – In reference to a verbal dispute that allegedly led to the complainants’ boyfriend breaking her TV. PC could not be established for arrest, report taken, parties separated.

Dispute – Plaza Drive; In reference to a landlord entering the complainant’s residence without permission. Complainant not on location and did not want to meet. Advised he would file a report at the PD at a later time.

Dispute – Turner St- In reference to the complainant stating the father of her child kicked her car. The complainant was not on location and did not return.

Suspicious Person – Walker Dr. – In reference to a male subject observed getting into a vehicle with a gun in hand. Complainant did not want to meet with officer. No crime occurred. All ok.

Dispute – Sorrells St – Dispute between three subject over one being on another’s property. Two were criminally trespassed from the other’s property, and that subject was Criminally trespassed from the property of the other two. Additional report taken about incident that occurred 7-16-2023.

Civil Dispute – Armistead Cir. – Officers arrived on scene and the situation was civil in nature. Verbal dispute, no crime had been committed. Report taken

Prowler – A Mill St.- No signs of a subject in area. All appeared ok.

Suspicious Person – Chestnut Lane, a named subject was observed on a property when the homeowner returned home. Homeowner confronted the subject who left the complainant’s yard. Complainant wished to press charges and the subject was arrested for loitering, criminally trespassed, and charged with possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Entering auto – Alcovy St.- In reference to a wallet with credit cards stolen from the vehicle, while the complainant was dinning at Amici. Report taken.

Loud Music – Hubbard St.-Resident advised of quite hours and told to turn music down.