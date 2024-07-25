MPD Reports: Intoxicated person at a bar given courtesy ride home; traffic stop ends in arrest for possession with intent to deliver drugs

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – North Broad St @ West Highland; Reference to a cement truck having a tire blow out and damaging the complainant’s vehicle, report taken.

EMS Assist – West Spring St @ The Carwash; Complainant called in reference to finding subject unresponsive in her vehicle, subject was DOA upon officers and EMS arrival. Turned over to CID and coroner.

Warrant Service – Davis Street – Male subject arrested for Failure to Appear on DUI charges out of the city Warrant #W171107) and taken to Walton County Jail.

Other law – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview: In reference to a patient at Ridgeview. Subject, claiming that she was being held against her will. Contact was made with staff who advised that subject was on a 1013 order and was showing aggressive behavior and destroying property but was medicated and placed in seclusion. No further action was taken by Officer’s.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78 / Hwy 11 – Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. K9 Debo alerted to the odor of narcotics, male subject was arrested for PWID (possession with intent to deliver) marijuana after locating 1 Pound of marijuana. Transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Child Custody Dispute – Kendall Court – Two parties disputing over the mother taking back custody of her 8-year-old son. Complainant stated that subject does not take care of the child and voiced several concerns. Report taken and referred to DFCS.

Fraud – Blaine St @ MPD; Reference to someone attempting to get a tax return using the complainant information. Report taken.

Dispute – Nowell St Two parties on location disputing, no predominant aggressor was able to be identified between the two parties were separated for the day.

Damage to Property – Walker Dr- In reference to the complainant wanting to report damage done to her yard by professional tree removers that occurred on the previous day. Civil remedies were advised, report taken.

Civil issue – Mayfield Dr; Peach State Disposal- Complainant on location wanting to make a report in reference to an incident that occurred at her residence outside of city limits, she was advised to contact WCSO to file a report.

Hit and Run – West Creek Circle- In reference to a blue Hyundai Elantra that was side swiped by a silver Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Harris St and Lacy St. Report taken in GEARS.

Civil issue – Green St: In reference to the complainant advising her husband was given $475 for work that was deposited into his mothers’ bank account and spent all of the money. Both parties were advised of civil remedies.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Walker Drive/South Broad – silver Honda Accord stopped for no license plate. Driver arrested for Driving While License Suspended. Released from Monroe PD after being cited and fingerprinted.

Domestic Dispute in Progress – S Broad – Subject was arrested for Battery FVA, Cruelty to Child 3rd Degree and Violation of a Temp. Protection Order. Accused threw a metal thermos cup at victim and threw her to the ground by her hair in the presence of their sixteen-year-old daughter. Subject taken to Walton Co Jail and warrants are pending.

Intoxicated person – Amici’s. In reference to subject, who was heavily intoxicated and passed out at the bar. Bar bill paid and he was cleared by EMS. A courtesy ride was given back to his residence, all ok.

Suspicious Person – Green Street- In reference to a male subject attempting to throw a brick at a vehicle. Contact was made with subject who advised his girlfriend was making accusations that were not true. Remedies advised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

