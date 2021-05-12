MPD Reports: Intoxicated wife jumps out of vehicle and runs away; compaint about bad hair service, moving company not delivering

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 29 – May 6, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Charleston White flagged down officers in reference to his intoxicated wife jumping out of vehicle and running away. Contact was made and parties returned to Haven Inn.

Entering Auto – Creekside Way a black F150. Report was made, items stolen were placed on GCIC

Theft Report – Ridge Rd. – Complainant stating she dropped an envelope with a check and $500 in it on the sidewalk and saw a male pick it up and go inside an apartment. Report taken.

Harassment – E Church St: Complainant reported that her fiancé’s ex-wife was sending harassing calls and texts regarding their relationship. Report taken. All was ok.

Civil Issue -City Hall – Officer was flagged down by complainant in reference to a moving company not delivering him his belongings. Report taken.

Civil Issue – S Broad St; Complainant reported bad hair service at location. Needed a report for civil action. All was ok.

Harassment – Bold Springs Ave. TPO advice was given, report made. All ok.

Dispute – Harris Street: Verbal dispute on scene between two parties. Situation mediated on scene. All was ok.

Dispute – West Creek Cir. Attempting to repo a vehicle, During the incident the driver of the vehicle fled from the repo driver on foot. Report taken.

MS Assist – West Creek Circle: Subject was found unresponsive by his granddaughter. CPR was performed until fire and EMS arrived on scene. Subject was then transported to Piedmont for further evaluation.

Harassment – Forrest Ln.- Complainant reporting that she has received phone calls from a scammer stating if she gives them $200 she will receive $4 million dollars. Complainant was advised to not give any money or personal information to them and to block their number.

Other Law – Lopez Lane – In reference to an ongoing issue with child custody. DFACS was notified.

Scam – North Broad Street – Complainant reported that she attempted to buy a movie light off of Ebay. She has sent two separate transactions to the seller who has yet to send the light nor has he given her a refund. Report taken.

Domestic Report – S. Broad St. Report was made, remedies were advised.

Juvenile Complaint – Georgia Ave: (12) year old juvenile was charged ungovernable and runaway on a CHINS form after pulling the fire alarm in the DFACS building then running away to the Walton County Courthouse.

Fraud – West Spring Street – Complainant reported receiving fraudulent checks from a job she accepted on Facebook. The checks were turned over and put into evidence to be destroyed.

Theft Report – Southview Drive: Complainant reported approximately (5) gallons of gas stolen from his mower. No time frame, no cameras on residence and no suspects. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Perry St: – Subject was taken into custody due to a warrant signed by a Judge this date.

Dispute – Maple Lane: To parties verbally arguing over his drug court appearances. Female stated male hit her in the face while arguing. No physical evidence on scene and no witnesses. Pre warrant hearing was explained to female. All was ok. Report taken.

Harassing Phone Calls – Complainant advised that subject is calling her repeatedly in violation of her TPO against him. Warrant for Agg stalking will be taken once Clarke County SO can confirm the TPO is active.

Domestic – S. Madison Ave. – Complainant advised her fiancée assaulted her. After an on-scene investigation was conducted there was probable cause to take the male party into custody for Family Violence Simple Battery.