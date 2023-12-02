MPD Reports: Investigation into death of infant; assist in tracking suspects for entering auto and assaulting a Dekalb officer

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 16 – 22, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction

Juvenile Complaint – Towler St In reference to several juveniles playing in an empty apartment. Apartment was cleared and re-secured.

Damage to Property – West Marable St- In reference to the complainant’s rental car getting scratched. Unknown when and where the scratches took place. Remedies advised.

Damage to Property – Plaza Dr- Black in color Hyundai Genesis damaged by a falling tree. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Plaza Dr- White in color Honda Civic damaged by a falling tree. Report taken.

Found Property – Enterprise Car Rental – Female subject called in reference to locating a firearm inside a returned rental vehicle. The firearm was secured for safekeeping.

Motorist Assist – Alcovy Street / Ammons Bridge- In reference to a vehicle/trailer broken down in the roadway, Vehicle was moved out of the roadway by a citizen and Taylors arrived.

Motorist Assist – MLK Blvd / West Spring – Black Acadia broke down on W. Spring at Hwy 138 intersection. Pushed vehicle out of the roadway.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring / Walmart – In reference to a black Tacoma circling the complainant’s vehicle for several minutes and making obscene gestures. Area check conducted but the vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St./ Dollar Tree – In Reference to a named female subject taking merchandise into the restroom and using them without intent to pay for them. She was arrested and released on a citation.

Threats – Home Depot – In reference to a named subject being threatened by a customer after he would not take counterfeit money. Report taken; He was escorted to his vehicle without incident.

Firearms – West Fambrough – In reference to X3 gunshots heard in the area. Area check conducted, negative contact.

EMS Assist – East Fambrough – In reference to a 9-week-old baby not breathing. Infant transported to Piedmont Walton and pronounced dead. Turned over to CID.

Damage to Property – Wheel House Ln; Apt A- Damage to a blue in color Infiniti passenger car. Report taken.

Theft – Blaine St @ MPD; In reference to a female subject reporting her bank card stolen out of her vehicle or possibly lost, and her social security card missing after being discharged from Ridgeview. Report taken.

Dispute – East Washington St – Three subjects arguing about who will be taking care of a dog. Situation mediated and parties separated.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 11 @ Mayfield Dr; In reference to a subject being reported for driving erratically. Traffic stop conducted and subject was arrested for DUI drugs.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – East Spring St @ 1025 Church- Vehicle stopped for brake light. Male subject arrested for Driving w/o License. He was fingerprinted at MPD and released on copy of citation.

Assault Report – West Spring Street @ Marathon Gas Station- Complainant reported her estranged husband attacked her in the parking lot of the gas station. She had no visible injuries. Video footage of the alleged assault has been requested from the gas station. The complainant was advised to take a Temporary Protection Order out on the male in the meantime.

Discharge of Firearms – Sorrell St -Anonymous complainant stated they heard gunshots in the area, negative contact with anyone in the area.

Trespassing – East Fambrough St In reference to subject on location that has previously been banned. Caller called back to cancel, subject was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Advance Auto Parts- In reference to an unruly customer. Employees were explained the criminal trespass warning and advised to re-contact if he returns.

Damage to Property – Tall Oaks – In reference to a female driving backing into the vehicle of another while leaving her driveway. Report taken.

Theft report – W Spr St; Murphy’s USA. In reference to a black male driving a Lincoln Town car stealing approximately 15 quarts of oil. Report taken.

Agency Assist – Eagle Trail – In reference to a mental patient 10-13 evaluation. Officers stood by to ensure the safety of workers, all okay.

Child Custody – Morrow St- Reference to a custody dispute between a male and a female over their 13-year-old son. Remedies advised, report taken.

Fire Assist – Sorrells St – assist Monroe fire Department with down power line and smoke inside a residence. Scene turned over to Fire.

Suspicious Vehicle – Masters Dr – passenger vehicle setting in roadway with lights off in front of residence and complainant was not familiar with vehicle, Vehicle was gone on arrival.

Dispute call – Lanius Ave. In reference to an anonymous caller stating people were yelling in the roadway but could not see them. Negative contact made.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Pine Park Street – Driver stopped for a stop sign violation and arrested for driving while suspended. He was fingerprinted and released on copy. Vehicle turned over to another subject.

Traffic Stop – West Spring / Walmart – Female stop for driving a Nissan Altima with no tag. She paid a random man named “D” $900 for it but has no proof of ownership. Driver cited, and vehicle impounded.

Fire Assist – GW Carver Dr. In reference to a structure fire, Turned over to MFD.

Agency Assist NCSO – Hwy 81 / Hwy 212 – In reference to four subjects running on foot after entering autos and Aggravated assault on a Dekalb Police Officer, 2/4 Subjects were apprehended.

