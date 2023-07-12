MPD Reports: Investigation into toddler with leg injury; juvenile takes parent’s vehicle; passenger picked up on warrant at window tint traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 29 to July 6, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Violation TPO – Stonecreek Bend, Subject contacted a protected party through social media. Report taken, warrant to follow for aggravated stalking.

Traffic Stop – Glen Iris @ Edwards St, Male subject was stopped for a traffic violation. He removed a firearm from the glove box and threw it across the vehicle when OFC approached. He advised he was a convicted felon, Criminal History was checked and he was a convicted felon. He was placed under arrest. Vehicle was impounded and removed from the location by Taylor’s.

Prowler – E Washington St, subject knocking on the front door, area checked no contact with the subject.

Animal Complaint – Alcovy Street, two pit bulls charging at citizens. Officers located one of the dogs, Walton County AC was contacted, and however they advised they would not respond.

EMS Assist/UNK Law – Ridge Rd, female subject having chest pains, requested PD response as well.

Suspicious Person – Arbys, male standing in the parking lot near the drive thru, all ok on location. Subject was on his cell phone.

Dispute – W Fambrough Street, complainant called due to a female removing her property from the residence and waking others up. Subject was removing her property, all ok.

DUI – Alcovy St and Vine Street. Complainant called due to a male appearing to be asleep behind the wheel at the intersection. He was arrested for DUI. Also issued citations for open container, hands free, parked in the roadway. Vehicle was removed from the roadway by Taylors

Illegal Parking – Monroe Police Department- In reference to a tractor trailer parked in the grass near Southside Mobile Home. The truck was parked in the grass and was not obstructing other drivers’ view on the roadway.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – 78 and Spring St – Vehicle stopped for an equipment violation – after investigation, it was discovered that the passenger had active warrants out of Dekalb County. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Reed St: In reference to a named subject on location attempting to dump trash. K9 Enzo alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and misdemeanor marijuana and paraphernalia located. He sent on his way with a warning.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave at Towler Street in reference to a male subject walking with a juvenile stumbling in the road. The subject was okay.

Traffic Stop – Alcovy St and Belle Meade – Vehicle stopped for window tint, passenger was arrested for warrants out of Newton County. He was transported to Newton County line where he was turned over to a Newton County Deputy.

Suspicious Vehicle – Alcovy St @ Vine St- In reference to a white SUV failing to maintain lane and running off the roadway. Contact was made with the vehicle coming through downtown. Vehicle was stopped and turned over to GSP in reference to DUI.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 11 and Nicholsville Rd, Red Dodge Charger, new born baby being held in the driver’s seat. WCSO located the vehicle and made contact.

Hit and Run – E Church St, minor paint damage, report taken.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton, subject brought her 2-year-old juvenile to the ER to be seen about a leg injury. Mother left the ER due to extended period of time being on location. ER called due to the mother leaving, Officers made contact with the mother at her home address. Investigation conducted, juvenile received the injury out of state with the father. Report taken.

Mental Health Patient – W Spring Street, subject released from Piedmont Walton, needed a ride to Loganville. Officer provided subject a ride.

Other Law – Spruce Lane, juveniles hanging out in the roadway. Contact made, all ok

Runaway – Reed Way, 17-year-old female left the residence with an unknown subject in a white Dodge Challenger. She has a history of running away and was added to GCIC as a runaway. CID was notified.

Juvenile Issue – Towler St, juvenile took parents vehicle without their consent. Vehicle was returned.

Direct Traffic – S.Broad / 5th Street – Reference tractor trailer needing assistance to reverse. Tractor trailer assisted onto South Broad Street.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – Hwy 78 east @ Marable St Bridge; Male subject was stopped for numerous traffic violations. He did not have a valid driver’s license and had a valid warrant for his arrest out of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and during an inventory search of his vehicle, he was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Mr. Bowen was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Marable Street @ Gatewood Drive- Black Nissan Altima parked in a turning lane unoccupied. Contact was made with the registered owner who advised the vehicle broke down the prior date, and would be moved this date.