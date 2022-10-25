MPD Reports: Irate female throws food; dog bite incident; man arrested for chocking his wife unconscious

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 13 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been spit into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft report – W Spring St; Walmart: Complainant advised her daughter misplaced her Iphone 13 in the Walmart parking lot. The phone was able to be located due to another subject finding it. The phone was returned to the complainant without incident.

Dispute – N. Broad St. Waffle House. Unknown black female became irate and began throwing food. Report taken.

Animal Complaint – Pine Park St in reference to a female subject being bit by her neighbor’s dog. Call turned over to animal control.

Dispute – Harris St. In reference to mother and daughter disputing over alcohol. Remedies advised.

Civil Issue – Milledge Ave. Male subject was evicted from the property and was found on location. Walton County Sheriff’s Office advised him of the eviction process and was criminally trespassed warned.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Broad Street (Walgreens). In reference to an open utility trailer left on the side of the road. While on scene, the owner arrived and advised it fell off of his truck hitch. The trailer was reloaded and taken home.

Stolen Vehicle – Morrow Street. In reference to a 1998 Toyota Corolla red in color (RWS5290) taken from 121 Morrow Street. Vehicle taken some time between 1330 and 1500 hours on 10/14/2022. Officer made contact with the vehicle at Taylor’s Towing. It was impounded by Harry Arnold Properties. Contact was made with the complainant and advised where here vehicle was. All okay.

Dispute – Wheel House Lane. In reference to the complainant stating a female was on location refusing to leave. The female was gone upon officer arrival. Civil process explained.

Shots Fired – East Spring Street. In reference to the complainant hearing a single gunshot in the area. Negative contact.

Suspicious Person – South Broad Street (Marathon). In reference to a female subject acting suspicious. Contact made with the subject, and she given a ride to her residence.

Animal Problem – W Spring St; Walmart in reference to a dog locked inside a Jeep Willis without AC. Negative contact made.

EMS Assist – East Marable Street. In reference to a 67-year-old female deceased. CID notified. Turned over to the Coroner.

Dispute – Walker Drive – Verbal dispute between two female subject. One threw a cup of re-fried beans (Popeyes) at the other after she threatened to beat her up. One subject was gone upon officer’s arrival.

Threats – East Fambrough Street. In reference to the complainant stating a male subject came to the residence with a firearm looking for her son-in -aw. Male subject left prior to officer arrival. All okay.

EMS Assist – King St: Complainant advised of difficulty breathing. Turned over to EMS.

Firearms – Breedlove Dr. In reference to multiple shots heard in the area. Negative contact

Loud Music – Overlook Trail. In reference to a house party. City ordinance explained and remedies advised.

Dispute – Tall Oaks E in reference to a male subject choking his wife unconscious. He was arrested for aggravated assault and three counts of cruelty to children. He transported to WCSO without incident.

Loud Music – Horizon Ct. In reference to previous call. Remedies advised.

Loud Music – Lakeview Dr. in reference to a very large party. The party was shut down and vehicles were removed.

Prowler – Breedlove Ct: Complainant advised of banging at her front door. Area checked with negative contact.

Dispute non-violent – in reference to a intoxicated male on Tyler street. The subject was taken home by his friends.