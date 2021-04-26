MPD Reports: Issues with juveniles shoplifting, loitering; brand new trailer found abandoned

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 15 – 22, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Hit and Run – E Church St a grey Honda hitting two vehicles and driving off, report taken.

Loitering – MLK Jr Blvd. Teens on location climbing on storage containers. Teens advised to leave parking lot.

Dispute – S Broad St. Two subjects involved in a confrontation at the intersection of West Spring and HWY 138. The report was taken.

Traffic Offense – W Spring St & Wayne St.: In reference to a green truck stopped for multiple traffic violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of one subject for warrants out of Wisconsin and another for warrants out of Baldwin County.

Suspicious Person – Unisia Dr: In reference to a driver entering Walmart DC possibly intoxicated, met with the driver, all appeared ok.

Shoplifting – Hwy 78 (Walton Truck Stop): In reference to a patron taking a cigar and harassing patron. Complainants request extra patrol during nighttime hours.

Dispute – Wall St Apt3: In reference to subject who is a mental patient having question about marital property. situation was mediated. Other party was not on location.

Dispute – Boulevard – Someone was arguing with the complainant because the chainsaw he sold was not working. Owner asked for extra patrol.

Suspicious Vehicle – Reed Street at dead end: an abandoned, brand new, 16X8 utility trailer. Vehicle entered as recovered/Abandoned. Report taken.

Shoplifting – South Broad Street juvenile shoplifted from the store. The juvenile was located at South Broad Street.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street (Walmart). subject in the office with stolen merchandise. He was fingerprinted, and released on a copy of the shoplifting citation.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad & Hwy 78. wrong way driver on the HWY 11 Exit ramp. Vehicle assisted in turning around.

Shoplifting – E Church St. In reference to 2 juveniles taking beer. The report was taken.

Accident – E Spring St & N Lumpkin St. in reference to two pedestrians hit by a vehicle, Turned over to Georgia State Patrol