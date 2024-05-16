MPD Reports: Not a good idea to cause a disturbance before leaving if you’re going to be driving under the influence

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 1 – 8, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant – San’ Andres – In reference to a male subject being on location with a warrant out of MPD. The subject was placed under arrest and found to be in possession of SCH II narcotics. He was transported to the PD to be fingerprinted. He was then transported to the Walton Co. Jail and turned over to the jail staff, without incident.

Dispute – Douglas St – In reference to the complainant reporting that his neighbors were parked on the roadway, which was blocking him from parking his truck and trailer. Contact was made with both parties and remedies were advised.

EMS Assist – Indian Creek Dr – In reference to assisting EMS with entry into the locked residence. I was discovered that the subject was not on location; that he was in a rehab facility in Oconee County. All ok.

Damage to Property – Walton 24 – In reference to a member damaging property. Report taken.

Drunk Person – Longhorn – In reference to a male subject on location causing a disturbance at the bar. Contact was made with the subject attempting to leave the scene in his vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and he was found to be DUI. He was arrested and charged with DUI. He was transported to the Walton Co. Jail and turned over to the jail staff, without incident.

Dispute – Golden Pantry – In reference to a dispute between daughter and mother. Situation mediated, all okay.

Disturb Peace – Baker St – In reference to a party with loud music. Area checked and contact made with the resident. There was no loud music observed, and the party was coming to an end. All appeared ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Sorrells St / N Broad St – In reference to the complainant advising a vehicle was observed in the area, with the driver appearing to be in an altered state. Area check conducted, with negative contact.

Welfare Check – Pavilion Pkwy – In reference to a welfare check on a vehicle that had a juvenile in it. A check was requested due to the driver supposedly smoking marijuana. Area checked, negative contact.

Assault Law – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton – In reference to victim stating his son beat him up. The victim suffers from dementia. Officers attempted to make contact with his son but had negative contact. Report taken.

Fight – Baker St @ Russell Dr: In reference to several subjects fighting on the shoulder of the road. Upon investigation, no parties wished to pursue charges. Subject was criminally trespassed from the residence.

Home Invasion – Booth Dr: Dispute between a subject and the mother of his child. Warrants secured for home invasion and three counts of aggravated assault.

Traffic Stop – Dunkin Donuts – Male subject was operating a vehicle without any lights. He was taken into custody for driving on suspended license and released on copy.

Follow Up/Arrest – Booth Dr – In reference to a subject back on location after a dispute last date. He was located walking on Highway 78 with active Agg. Assault and Home Invasion warrants. Arrested, fingerprinted, and taken to WC Jail.

Suspicious Person – Spring St. – In reference to a homeless man sleeping on the bench in front of the store. The subject was gone upon officers arrival.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St.; Piedmont Walton – In reference to a male subject on location refusing to leave. Staff advised the subject left prior to officer arrival. All okay.

Animal Complaint – Pine Park St. I – In reference to a subject bringing home a pit bull that she found on the side of the road and deciding she doesn’t want it anymore. Turned over to Animal Control.

Suspicious Person – Ridge Rd. – In reference to a female subject sleeping in her vehicle outside of the complainant’s apartment. She admitted to having taken prescribed medication that had made her very drowsy after dropping her niece off at an apartment to have her hair done. She was advised to call someone to drive her and her niece from the location once ready to leave.

Damage to Property – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix – In reference to a shopping cart rolling into a green Ford Super Duty. Report taken.

Hit and Run – N. Broad St. – GEARS report completed

Warrant Attempt – Heritage Ridge Drive – In an attempt to locate a named subject.

Other Law – White Oak Ln. – In reference to complainant allowing a named male subject to stay with him for the past several days. Complainant had learned of his criminal history and had asked him to leave, but he had refused. It was discovered that he had a probation violation warrant out of Jasper Co. and was placed under arrest and transported to the Walton County Jail without issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

