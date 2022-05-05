MPD Reports: It is not a good idea to ride your bike at night without lights if you have warrants or are carrying marijuana

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 21 – 28, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Foot Patrol – Lacy St, Davis St, W Creek Circle, Ash. While patrolling the area, citizen contacts were made. A vehicle was observed with the interior light on, contact made with the owner all ok.

Contact made with a subject who was riding a bicycle with no lights. He had active warrant for his arrest for Failure To Appear. Warrant was confirmed and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Harris St Legion was also checked, unsecure door, building cleared no subjects observed on location.

Traffic stop – Another subject was seen riding a bicycle with no lights on the front or back of the back. He did not stop initially after blue lights were activated and attempted to conceal marijuana by dropping it in the roadway. PC search conducted due to the heavy odor of marijuana coming from his person, Light bulb was in his belongings that was used to ingest meth. He was charged with equipment violation, poss of marijuana, poss of drug related objects, and tampering with evidence.

Suspicious Person/38D – Atha St. Contact was made with a a male subject. He had a probation violation warrant, which was confirmed. He was found to be in possession of roughly 9 grams of methamphetamine.

Hit & Run – W. Creek Cir; In reference to a vehicle hitting the complainant’s vehicle then fleeing the area. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Carver Place. – Complainant had multiple items taken out of her vehicle during the night. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Alcovy St; B. Subject was arrested for probation violation warrant out of Newton County.

Other Law – Monroe Airport; In reference to making contact with a particular pilot to have him contact the complainant. Officer was advised by another pilot that they had already taken off for North Carolina.

Other Law – Highway 11 in reference to a subject wanting an officer to review a bus camera from an incident that occurred on 04/26/22 at 1800 hours. Supplemental report added to original report.

Other Law – Blaine Street – Complainant requested extra patrol during night hours on 5th Street due to narcotic activity.

Temporary Protection Violation – Blaine Street – Female subject reported that a male subject had violated his TPO by coming to her residence last date. Video footage was observed. Warrant taken for aggravated stalking.

EMS Assist – Baron Dr; In reference to the complainant stating that his wife took an unknown amount of pills. Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – Plaza Dr. verbal dispute between two female subjects in reference to a picture frame. Both parties separated and remedies advised.

Traffic Stop – Green Street at Mayfield Drive Traffic stop on a named subject for not having a seat belt on. He was placed under arrest for driving while license suspended.

Warrant Attempt – Rose Ison Terrace – A subject was taken into custody for a failure to appear warrant through MONROE.

Suspicious Person – Tall Oaks Dr. – Complainant advised someone knocked on his door trying to sell “football cards”. When the complainant advised they weren’t interested the subject left.

Dispute – Gatewood Way – In reference to a civil issue between two subjects. Remedies advised.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Cedar Ridge Rd- Named subject was stopped for failure to maintain lane. Field sobriety exercises were conducted, and it was determined that he could not operate his vehicle safely. He was arrested and charged with DUI less safe, open container and failure to maintain lane.

Suspicious Vehicle – Turner St – In reference to the female complainant believing that she was being followed home from work by a silver passenger car. Contact was made with the driver, and he advised he was a Lyft driver waiting for a scheduled pick up at the house next door. All was ok on location.