MPD Reports: Items stolen from a construction site; door kicked in and items stolen from a house; vehicle forcible entered and Glock 21 stolen

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 24 – 31, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Pine Park St In reference to two parties in a civil dispute in reference to an ongoing divorce.

Damage to Property – Radford St. In reference to K9 fights. Turned over to Animal Control

Follow Up – G W Carver Dr in reference to case # 22M004411. Subject saw a Video on a person possible in possession of her stolen firearm. Supplement added.

Fight – South Madison Ave in reference to a group of unknown subjects fighting, area checked, NO ONE in the park, all appeared ok

Hit and Run – Walton Rd. A numbed female subject struck the vehicle of a male and left the scene. Contact was made with both drivers. Citations were issued to the woman. Report taken

Agency Assist – Hwy 11 Waffle House in reference to a named subject being stopped for an equipment violation. A K9 indication led to the discovery of VGCSA (drugs)

Enter Auto – Tall Oaks West. Complainant’s vehicle forcibly entered and a Glock 21 was taken. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Chestnut Ln in reference to a subject giving a false name due to his felony warrants. His Chevrolet Impala was added to FLOCK Hot List (a list that gives police an indication if a listed vehicle passes a law enforcement camera).

Burglary – Barrett Street. In reference to the residence under construction entered last night with tools to be found missing. The scene was processed. Report taken.

Dispute – E Spring St. Subject on location to pay and retrieve property. Situation was mediated.

Dispute – 6th St In reference to a group of people in the roadway arguing with each other, Subjects arguing over an medical call that happened in December 2021. All ok

Burglary – Store House Ct in reference to an unknown subject kicking in the back door and taking several items. Report taken

Runaway Juvenile – Chestnut Ln in reference to a names female running away from home after arguing with her mother. She was listed as Missing. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – South Madison @ Walker St: Officer identified a male who resembled pursuit suspect from previous day by Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Subject turned out to be a man with an active probation violation warrant out of WCSO. Subject was transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – W. Spring St: In reference to complainant concerned that her ex-boyfriend would come to her work and cause harm to her. He not on scene. She was advised of TPO process. All ok

Suspicious Person – S. Madison Avenue; Felker Park. A male and female were seen on location possibly having relations. The male was arrested for warrant out of Doughterty County.