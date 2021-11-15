MPD Reports: It’s not wise to speak on the phone while driving, especially if you’re carrying drugs

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 4 – 11, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St. @ Sorrells St. – Vehicle stopped due to an out-tag light. During the stop the passenger was shown to have an active felony warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation in reference to narcotic charges. He was subsequently arrested. Consent to search the vehicle was given by the driver. A glass pipe containing methamphetamine was located in-between the front seats. He advised the pipe and its contents belonged to him and was also charged with Schedule II possession and possession of drug related objects.

Traffic Stop – Atha St. & S. Broad St.- A male was stopped for improper tag and when he was was found to have an active warrant out of Henry County he was taken into custody. WCSO. K-9 responded and gave a positive indication. A probable cause search was done but no contraband was located.

Traffic Stop – G W Carver and Carver place – A male was arrested for parole violation out of Walton County and was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Drug related objects.

Shoplifting) Walmart – A male subject passed the point of sale without paying for $89.29 worth of merchandise. He was taken into custody and transported to MPD where h was fingerprinted and released on a copy of citation.

Traffic Stop – High School Ave at E Washington St. Vehicle was stopped for hands free law. After investigation the driver was was taken into custody for Poss. of Sch IV. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Theft – South Madison Ave in reference to a firearm stolen out of a vehicle on 11/03/2021. The complainant did not know the serial number and will get it and add it to the report.

Entering Auto – East Washington. In reference to a male subject entering a vehicle and stealing a backpack/lap top. Vehicle was unlocked. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – East Marable/Water Treatment Plant – A male subject was arrested for possession of firearm by convicted felon during commission of felony please following stop for failure to maintain lane.

Dispute – E. Church St.- Caller advised neighbor keeps coming onto the property asking for money for an item that has already been paid for. Neighbor is a mental health patient. The caller was advised of remedies.

Hit & Run – E. Washington & S. Madison Ave- Newer model GMC 2500 fled the scene after striking another vehicle at the 4 way. Report taken.